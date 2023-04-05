Corey Kispert is becoming exactly what the Wizards drafted him to be

Corey Kispert began the 2022-23 NBA season glued to the bench. As the Washington Wizards meandered out to a 4-4 start, Kispert didn’t record a single minute. He finally saw the court in a 42-point loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Nov. 4 and missed all 6 of his shots. Two days later, Kispert earned a starting nod. He’s played every game since and only logged fewer than 15 minutes twice.

In his second year, the 24-year-old wing has become an integral member of Washington’s rotation. The former Gonzaga standout is averaging 10.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists. He’s shooting 42.5 percent from deep, 63.2 percent inside the arc and 86.1 percent at the charity stripe. He’s 12th in the NBA in true shooting percentage at 65.6.

The Wizards selected him 15th overall two summers ago to be a versatile, frugal off-ball scorer and he’s doing exactly that. The results have been particularly prolific over the past month, when he’s played 15 games, made 10 starts and is averaging 16.3 points on 67.4 percent true shooting.

Throughout the year, Kispert’s continued the progress he displayed during the second half of 2021-22. His release is quicker. He’s adapted to the speed of NBA closeouts, rotations and contests. His range is deeper. For a Washington offense that involves considerable motion, is prone to slow decision-making and ranks 19th in three-point rate, increasing Kispert’s workload, given the variety of ways he can function as a snappy off-ball play-finisher, was long something I advocated for internally. As of late, that’s been actualized.

The sharpshooting forward is a dynamite, malleable floor-spacer. He’ll lift to ease passing opportunities and is an accomplished movement gunner, whether it be via handoffs, screens, or relocation tricks. His balance and the haste with which he squares his body toward the hoop are clinical.

Last year, especially early on, he committed far too many record-scratches because he was unable to comfortably fire up shots before defenses intruded his airspace. That’s no longer a problem; his prep work has been accelerated. He’s simply looked like a premier off-ball marksman in 2022-23. After shooting 40.3 percent beyond the arc over his final 20 games as a rookie, he’s translated that from the outset this season.

Aside from shooting 40.8 percent from three in college, some of the allure with Kispert as a prospect resided in his interior exploits. At Gonzaga, he shot 58.5 percent on twos, including 62.8 his senior year. That capacity to be more than a long-range sniper popped his first season (62.9 percent inside the arc) and has maintained this year (63.2 percent) to complement his three-point resurgence (35 percent vs. 42.5 percent).

He’s a keen cutter, physical, crafty finisher, and proceeds decisively against pressuring closeouts. While his handle can be fairly limiting, notably with his left hand, he’s purposeful in his dribbles and armed with a soft push shot to counter gangly, hungry rim protectors. He also looks a little more adept shielding the ball from defenders working downhill this season. According to Cleaning The Glass, he’s shooting 74 percent at the rim (89th percentile among wings) and 49 percent from short midrange* (83rd percentile).

*Short midrange is defined as ~4-14 feet, basically anywhere outside the restricted area and closer than a free throw.*

Kispert doesn’t solely convert once a chance is presented to him. He is constantly giving himself utility off the ball and wields a shrewd sense of spacing. Somebody else is usually fashioning the initial advantage, but his approach and understanding of the geometry of the floor ensure he’s primed to capitalize when the moment arises. The subtleties of his off-ball reserve distinguish him from some other renowned shooters and movers.

Another novel aspect Kispert embeds into the Wizards’ rotation is someone who offers spacing and expedient decision-making. Many of Washington’s focal points prefer to deliberate before acting and it often derails possessions (17th in offensive rating). Deni Avdija is a lively decision-maker, but he’s buried just 29.7 percent of threes this year and 31 percent for his career. As an ancillary cog, Kispert provides both components.

He’s a connective passer who doesn’t post gaudy assist numbers, partly because he’s typically best served to punctuate his touches by calling his own number. But he’s nonetheless exhibited faculty as a bridge from starting point to endpoint. If the Wizards elect to keep prioritizing him moving forward, I expect his passing to garner more praise. It’s a legitimately useful facet of his game.

As the Wizards conclude another season that sees them outside the gates of the Play-In Tournament, it’s evident the path out of purgatory requires drastic change. For now, though, their front office and ownership appear to be reaffirming their belief in this core. Bradley Beal is signed long-term. They’ve had discussions with Kristaps Porzingis regarding an extension. They’re interested in negotiating a new deal with Kyle Kuzma.

No matter how everything else transpires, Kispert should keep a prominent role in the offense moving forward. So many fellow rotation players bring overlapping skill sets and deficiencies offensively to form incongruent lineups. Washington needs more outside shooting. He is a flamethrower. Washington needs more quick decision-making. He meets that criteria.

When this club takes the floor next fall, the maturation he’s displayed all year and this late season push should not be forgotten. Kispert is delivering on who was he advertised as pre-draft. It would behoove the Wizards to reward that.