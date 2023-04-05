Joel Embiid made his best MVP case with incredible 52 points vs. Celtics

Joel Embiid leads Sixers past Celtics, 103-101

Though Boston had a chance to win it at the end on the heels of a late comeback bid...

... this one was all about Joel Embiid’s brilliance. Behind 52 points, 13 rebounds, and six assists, he led the Sixers to a crucial win over rival Boston for the first time this season. Embiid shot 20-for-25 from the field en route to his ninth 40-and-10 game of the season. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Wilt Chamberlain are the only other NBA centers with three 50-pieces in a season. I’d say that’s the company worthy of an MVP.

Doc Rivers called him MVP after the game:

Doc Rivers: “What we did right was Joel Embiid. The MVP race is over…the man just scored half of our points in an NBA game” — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) April 5, 2023

Here’s Embiid’s thoughts on the manner:

Joel Embiid on Doc Rivers’ and teammates’ comments that he’s going to win MVP: “They’re probably right but we got bigger goals in mind.” pic.twitter.com/GlzTEMoDeF — Rich Hofmann (@rich_hofmann) April 5, 2023

Bucks close in on top seed with 140-128 win over Wizards

The Bucks are quite simply a juggernaut. Despite Washington keeping things close, the title favorites remain almost unstoppable, considering their litany of options on both ends. MVP contender Giannis Antetokounmpo naturally dropped a 28-point, 11-rebound, 10-assist triple-double to lead the way for the Bucks, while Jrue Holiday (26 points and 10 assists) and Brook Lopez (20 points and five blocks) helped the winning effort. It’s only a matter of time before that top seed is locked up in Milwaukee’s favor.

Kings clinch Pacific Division with 121-103 win over Pelicans

Sacramento entered this season with 250-1 odds to win their division. Given that it is the division containing the reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors, as well as perennial playoff contenders in the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Clippers, and Los Angeles Lakers, it probably wasn’t the dumbest idea to give the Kings such lofty odds. But they made good on their upstart season on Sunday by indeed winning their first division title since 2002-03, as well as ensuring that they will fall no lower than third in the West. De’Aaron Fox scored 23 points to lead the way, while rookie Keegan Murray added 21 on seven three-pointers.

What a season already for these Kings. I can’t wait to see what comes next.

Timberwolves snap Nets’ win streak, 107-102

Evidently, this win for Minnesota was pivotal. Though Brooklyn held an 11-point lead midway through their Tuesday contest with the T-Wolves, Minnesota overcame a deficit that would have led to its fourth consecutive loss had it persisted. Anthony Edwards (23 points) and Karl-Anthony Towns (22) led the Timberwolves while Spencer Dinwiddie (30) and Mikal Bridges (24) failed to lock up the sixth seed in the East. They remain 1.5 games ahead of Miami with three games remaining, far from a guaranteed track for either squad. Minnesota, meanwhile, remains one game clear of the 10th seed in the West.

Raptors wallop Hornets, 120-100

Cavs top Magic, 117-113, secure first 50-win season since 2017-18

Given that there is no longer a world in which the Orlando Magic have a chance to qualify for this year’s play-in tournament, I suppose I should be done feeling disappointed when they fall in close games. But then again, why should I have ever felt even remotely disappointed watching this Orlando team fight tooth and nail on a nightly basis? I mean, look at them!

I have never loved a roster more in my life. https://t.co/r9eqV89YCJ — Louis (@HoopsTalk13) April 3, 2023

No smiles, no postseason berth, no problem. I’ll be a passenger on the Magic bandwagon for years to come.

As for the Cavaliers, they secure their first 50-win season since 2017-18 behind 43 points from Donovan Mitchell. The Cavs are now locked in fourth place in the East. The first round will be played in Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Heat burn Pistons, 118-106

Somehow, the Miami Heat remain in contention for the Eastern Conference’s sixth seed, despite the up-and-down nature of their season. Following Tuesday’s win over the Pistons, Miami remains two games out of safety, trailing the Brooklyn Nets by two in both wins and losses. It’s not impossible, especially considering the team effort the Heat put together on Tuesday, with Jimmy Butler (27 points, eight rebounds, eight assists) leading five players who finished in double-figures.

Hawks top Bulls for back-to-back wins, 123-105

Grizzlies handle Blazers, 119-109

The dunk:

The shadows:

Ja finished with 23 points while Desmond Bane led the way with 30 for Memphis, which has now won 10 of 11 games to close in on locking up the second seed in the Western Conference.

Rockets stun Nuggets, 124-103

Denver could’ve earned the West’s number-one seed on Tuesday. All things considered, it probably should have. But Houston had other ideas. Specifically, seven Rockets had other ideas, with Jalen Green (32 points) leading seven Rockets who scored in double-figures. Alperen Sengun (20 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists) and Kevin Porter Jr. (20 points and nine assists) served as quality backups, while Denver’s offense felt incredibly stagnant. Michael Porter Jr. led all Nuggets scorers with 23 points, while Nikola Jokic scored just 14 points, along with 10 rebounds, but had eight turnovers.

So, the Nuggets will have to wait another day to clinch the top seed in the West. In due time — or a matter of days, rather — I imagine the celebration comes. It just wasn’t tonight.

Suns pummel Spurs, 115-94, clinch playoff berth

Warriors hand Thunder third-straight loss, 134-126

Golden State won’t leapfrog the Phoenix Suns for fourth place in the West before the regular season is done, but they’ve lept into fifth and are starting to play like they have a title to defend. Behind 34 points from Stephen Curry and 30 more from Jordan Poole, the Warriors managed to win a game in which they didn’t hold a lead until midway through the fourth quarter. They’ll be dangerous, whether you choose to sleep on them or not.

As for the Thunder, they themselves seem to be asleep. Though Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 32 points and Jalen Williams added 19, the Thunder lost their third game in a row and fourth of five. They sit just half a game ahead of Dallas for the final play-in spot with two games to play.

LeBron explodes to lead Lakers over Jazz in OT, 135-133

If at first you don’t succeed...

... try again in overtime.

LeBron’s go-ahead layup with just under 30 seconds to go in overtime served as the game-winner on Tuesday, capping off his 37-point outing and leading the Lakers past Utah on the road. It was the 40th go-ahead bucket inside 30 seconds of the fourth or overtime of James’ career, a number that seems low considering how many big moments he’s been intimately involved in over the last 20 years.

Anthony Davis (21 points and 14 rebounds) and Austin Reaves (28 points) helped bring the Lakers within striking distance of the fifth seed in the West. The winner of Wednesday’s Lakers-Clippers matchup will nab that spot, at least temporarily. Back-to-back or not, I’m sure these Lakers have their sights set on the highest possible seed, given the ups and downs they’ve experienced all season.