Lakers players keep interrupted LeBron interviews with goat sounds and it’s hilarious

BAAAA! Wait... do goats baa?

By James Dator
It’s not easy being the GOAT. There’s a weight of expectation hoisted on you at every turn, and you immediately become a lightning rod for criticism when a team underperforms — whether you’re a part of the struggles or not.

Sometimes it even means getting interrupted during your post-game interviews in the locker room by teammates who won’t stop making goat sounds.

Tuesday night was the loudest of the goat-based reactions, and for good cause. The Lakers surged into 7th in the west with a 135-133 overtime win against the Jazz, in a game where LeBron dominated with 37 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists.

After an embarrassing start to the season the Lakers have caught fire since the All Star break, going 15-6 and moving from a team destined to miss the postseason, to pushing for a spot in the play-in tournament, and now cementing themselves as a Top 8 team, unless a drastic collapse happens down the stretch.

Everything is going right for Los Angeles right now, so let the goat sounds roll.

