Lakers players keep interrupted LeBron interviews with goat sounds and it’s hilarious

It’s not easy being the GOAT. There’s a weight of expectation hoisted on you at every turn, and you immediately become a lightning rod for criticism when a team underperforms — whether you’re a part of the struggles or not.

Sometimes it even means getting interrupted during your post-game interviews in the locker room by teammates who won’t stop making goat sounds.

The last few times LeBron James has addressed the media at his locker, his teammates have chimed in with noises. This is the loudest it’s been — most of the locker room was doing it. pic.twitter.com/70u30H67zd — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) April 5, 2023

Tuesday night was the loudest of the goat-based reactions, and for good cause. The Lakers surged into 7th in the west with a 135-133 overtime win against the Jazz, in a game where LeBron dominated with 37 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists.

After an embarrassing start to the season the Lakers have caught fire since the All Star break, going 15-6 and moving from a team destined to miss the postseason, to pushing for a spot in the play-in tournament, and now cementing themselves as a Top 8 team, unless a drastic collapse happens down the stretch.

Everything is going right for Los Angeles right now, so let the goat sounds roll.