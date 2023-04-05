Ja Morant’s dunk over two guys looks like a work of art

The full story of Ja Morant’s season has yet to be written. For now, the defining moment of Morant’s year was a team suspension for flashing a gun in an Instagram video that prompted an NBA investigation, led to mandated counseling, and a meeting with commissioner Adam Silver amid reports of previous aggressive behavior. There were rumors that Morant would sit out the rest of the year, but instead he was cleared to return to the court with his Memphis Grizzlies holding down the No. 2 seed in the West.

While Morant’s suspension might have cost him an All-NBA spot, he’s still playing at a very high level for a Grizzlies team that believes it can reach the NBA Finals. With the season in the stretch run, Morant authored a moment against the Portland Trail Blazers that reminded everyone how breathtaking he can be on the court.

A poster dunk on one player is impressive enough. On Tuesday, Morant posterized two Portland defenders. Watch the video here:

As great as the dunk is, the still image of the shadows is even better.

This is seriously a work of art:

Have you ever seen a shadow dunk on another shadow? This is your chance.

fixed for wallpaper use pic.twitter.com/CJmoCeE47Q — RJ (@arrjae) April 5, 2023

The Grizzlies beat the tanking Blazers, 119-109, with Morant putting up 23 points and nine assists. Two of those points were prettier than the rest of them.