Rudy Gobert punched teammate Kyle Anderson during timeout and got sent home

Rudy Gobert was sent home after the incident.

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New Orleans Pelicans game on the last day of the regular season was set to determine the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference standings. Both teams were going to the NBA play-in tournament regardless, but the No. 8 seed gets two chances to make the NBA playoffs, while the No. 9 seed needs to win consecutive elimination games to make the playoff bracket.

The Wolves beat the Pelicans, 113-108, to set up a play-in tournament matchup with the No. 7 seed Los Angeles Lakers. But there were several unfortunate incidents for Minnesota during the game.

Midway through the second quarter, Timberwolves star Rudy Gobert was sent home by the team after throwing a punch at teammate Kyle Anderson. Gobert and Anderson got into an argument during a huddle, and Gobert extended his arm and hit Anderson. Gobert did not re-enter the game after the incident, and was later sent home by the team. Here’s video of what happened between Gobert and Anderson:

Here’s what was said in the huddle:

Reporters confirmed that Gobert was sent home after the incident:

Gobert and Anderson were reportedly screaming at each other in the halftime locker room after the altercation:

Here’s what Timberwolves president Tim Connelly said about Gobert after the game:

Later in the game, Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels punched a wall and was ruled out the rest of the game:

McDaniels fractured his hand:

In his 13 minutes of play, Gobert was -14 on the floor and only scored two points.

Timberwolves insiders had noticed some tension between Anderson and teammates like Gobert. Here’s a quote from Gobert on Anderson’s leadership style one day before the incident.

We’ll update this story as it develops.

