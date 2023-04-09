NBA Playoffs 2023: Bracket, start dates, TV times, and matchups for first round

The 2023 NBA Playoffs are finally here. The postseason bracket was set on the last day of the regular season, with four first round series locked in and four more ready to be determined by the NBA play-in tournament.

The Los Angeles Lakers will host the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 7-8 matchup in the West play-in tournament, with the winner earning the 7-seed and drawing the No. 2 seed Memphis Grizzlies in the first round best of seven series. The New Orleans Pelicans will host the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 8-9 with the winner playing the loser of the Lakers/Wolves game for the No. 8 seed.

The Miami Heat host the Atlanta Hawks in the 7-8 matchup in the East, with the winner facing the Boston Celtics in the first round. The Toronto Raptors host the Chicago Bulls in the 9-10 matchup in the East. The winner of Bulls/Raptors then faced the loser of Heat/Hawks for the No. 8 seed.

We already know the Philadelphia 76ers will face the Brooklyn Nets in the 3-6 matchup, and that the Cleveland Cavaliers will host the New York Knicks in the East’s 4-5 matchup. In the West, the Sacramento Kings face the Golden State Warriors in the 3-6 matchup, and the Phoenix Suns face the Los Angeles Clippers in the 4-5 matchup.

Here are the matchup we know so far in the East:

No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 8 seed out of play-in tournament, best of seven series

No. 2 Boston Celtics vs No. 7 seed out of play-in tournament, best of seven series

No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 6 Brooklyn Nets, best of seven series

No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 5 New York Knicks, best of seven series

Here are the matchup we know so far in the West:

No. 1 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 8 seed out of play-in tournament, best of seven series

No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies vs No. 7 seed out of play-in tournament, best of seven series

No. 3 Sacramento Kings vs. No. 6 Golden State Warriors, best of seven series

No. 4 Phoenix Suns vs. No. 5 Los Angeles Clippers, best of seven series

NBA Playoffs 2023 bracket

NBA Playoffs 2023: Start dates, TV times, and more

Saturday, April 15

Game 1: No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 6 Brooklyn Nets, 1 p.m., ESPN

Game 1: No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat/Atlanta Hawks winner, 3:30 p.m.. ESPN

Game 1: No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 5 New York Knicks, 6 p.m., ESPN

Game 1: No. 3 Sacramento Kings vs. No. 6 Golden State Warriors, 8:30 p.m., ABC

Sunday, April 16

Game 1: No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks vs. East No. 8

Game 1: No. 1 Denver Nuggets vs. West No. 8

Game 1: No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies vs. West No. 7

Game 1: No. 4 Phoenix Suns vs. No. 5 Los Angeles Clippers

2023 NBA play-in tournament schedule and dates

April 11

Game 1: Atlanta Hawks (East No. 8) at Miami Heat (East No. 7)

Game 2: Minnesota Timberwolves (West No. 8) at Los Angeles Lakers (West No. 7)

April 12

Game 1: Chicago Bulls (East No. 10) at Toronto Raptors (East No. 9)

Game 2: Oklahoma City Thunder (West No. 10) at New Orleans Pelicans (West No. 9)

April 14

Game 1: East 7/8 loser vs. East 9/10 winner

Game 2: West 7/8 loser vs. West 9/10 winner