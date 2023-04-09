NBA Playoffs 2023: Bracket, start dates, TV times, and matchups for first round

The 2023 NBA Playoffs are finally here. The postseason bracket was set on the last day of the regular season, with four first round series locked in and four more ready to be determined by the NBA play-in tournament.
The Los Angeles Lakers will host the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 7-8 matchup in the West play-in tournament, with the winner earning the 7-seed and drawing the No. 2 seed Memphis Grizzlies in the first round best of seven series. The New Orleans Pelicans will host the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 8-9 with the winner playing the loser of the Lakers/Wolves game for the No. 8 seed.
The Miami Heat host the Atlanta Hawks in the 7-8 matchup in the East, with the winner facing the Boston Celtics in the first round. The Toronto Raptors host the Chicago Bulls in the 9-10 matchup in the East. The winner of Bulls/Raptors then faced the loser of Heat/Hawks for the No. 8 seed.
Read about the NBA play-in tournament rules here.
We already know the Philadelphia 76ers will face the Brooklyn Nets in the 3-6 matchup, and that the Cleveland Cavaliers will host the New York Knicks in the East’s 4-5 matchup. In the West, the Sacramento Kings face the Golden State Warriors in the 3-6 matchup, and the Phoenix Suns face the Los Angeles Clippers in the 4-5 matchup.
Here are the matchup we know so far in the East:
No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 8 seed out of play-in tournament, best of seven series
No. 2 Boston Celtics vs No. 7 seed out of play-in tournament, best of seven series
No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 6 Brooklyn Nets, best of seven series
No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 5 New York Knicks, best of seven series
Here are the matchup we know so far in the West:
No. 1 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 8 seed out of play-in tournament, best of seven series
No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies vs No. 7 seed out of play-in tournament, best of seven series
No. 3 Sacramento Kings vs. No. 6 Golden State Warriors, best of seven series
No. 4 Phoenix Suns vs. No. 5 Los Angeles Clippers, best of seven series
NBA Playoffs 2023 bracket
NBA Playoffs 2023: Start dates, TV times, and more
Saturday, April 15
Game 1: No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 6 Brooklyn Nets, 1 p.m., ESPN
Game 1: No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat/Atlanta Hawks winner, 3:30 p.m.. ESPN
Game 1: No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 5 New York Knicks, 6 p.m., ESPN
Game 1: No. 3 Sacramento Kings vs. No. 6 Golden State Warriors, 8:30 p.m., ABC
Sunday, April 16
Game 1: No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks vs. East No. 8
Game 1: No. 1 Denver Nuggets vs. West No. 8
Game 1: No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies vs. West No. 7
Game 1: No. 4 Phoenix Suns vs. No. 5 Los Angeles Clippers
2023 NBA play-in tournament schedule and dates
April 11
Game 1: Atlanta Hawks (East No. 8) at Miami Heat (East No. 7)
Game 2: Minnesota Timberwolves (West No. 8) at Los Angeles Lakers (West No. 7)
April 12
Game 1: Chicago Bulls (East No. 10) at Toronto Raptors (East No. 9)
Game 2: Oklahoma City Thunder (West No. 10) at New Orleans Pelicans (West No. 9)
April 14
Game 1: East 7/8 loser vs. East 9/10 winner
Game 2: West 7/8 loser vs. West 9/10 winner
