NBA Playoffs 2023: Bracket, start dates, TV times, matchups, scores for second round

The first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs didn’t just live up to the hype — it exceeded it. The Milwaukee Bucks were supposed to be the championship favorite entering the first round, but their season is over thanks to a shocking five-game upset at the hands of the No. 8 seed Miami Heat. LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are still dancing after knocking out the No. 2 seed Memphis Grizzlies. The defending champion Golden State Warriors clawed out of an 0-2 deficit to win a throughly entertaining seven-game series against the upstart Sacramento Kings.

We’re left with eight teams still standing that all believe they can win the title. It’s hard to imagine four better matchups than the ones we’re getting in the second round.

The Warriors vs. Lakers series hardly feels like a No. 6 seed vs No. 7 seed matchup. LeBron James and Stephen Curry have a deep history in the postseason, and both lead flawed-but-talented teams that feel like they’re peaking at the right time. The winner will face whoever comes out of the Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns matchup. The Nuggets waited out of two years of injuries for their shot at a championship around reigning MVP Nikola Jokic, and they feel like they have every piece a champion needs. Standing in front of them is a new-look Phoenix Suns team that has barely lost with Kevin Durant, but has also only played a handful of games with him.

In the East, the Miami Heat and New York Knicks are playing a throwback, 90s series with physical game and ferocious defense. Miami earned a Game 1 win in Madison Square Garden, but Jimmy Butler’s ankle injury will be something to monitor going forward. The Knicks were without star Julius Randle for the Game 1 loss, and badly need him to be available and productive going forward. The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers is a heavyweight fight on the other side of the bracket, but Joel Embiid’s knee injury threatens to take the air of the series if he can’t get healthy.

Here’s a full look at the updated bracket of the 2023 NBA Playoffs in the second round. We’re keeping track of scores and schedule times for every series in this post.

NBA Playoffs bracket 2023: Second round update

All times Eastern.

No. 1 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 4 Phoenix Suns schedule, start times, TV info

Game 1: Nuggets 125, Phoenix Suns 107

Game 2: Suns @ Nuggets, Monday, May 1, 9 p.m., TNT

Game 3: Nuggets @ Suns, Friday, May 5, 9 p.m., ESPN

Game 4: Nuggets @ Suns, Sunday, May 7, 7 p.m., TNT

*Game 5: Suns @ Nuggets, Tuesday, May 9, Time TBD, TV TNT

*Game 6: Nuggets @ Suns, Thursday, May 11, Time TBD, ESPN

*Game 7: Suns @ Nuggets, Sunday, May 14, Time TBD, TV Channel TBD

*Games 5-7 if necessary

No. 6 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers TV times, dates, and schedule

Game 1: Lakers @ Warriors, Tuesday, May 2, 10 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 2: Lakers @ Warriors, Thursday, May 4, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 3: Warriors @ Lakers, Saturday, May 6, 8 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 4: Warriors @ Lakers, Monday, May 8, 10 p.m. ET, TNT

*Game 5: Lakers @ Warriors, Wednesday, May 10, Time TBA, TNT

*Game 6: Warriors @ Lakers, Friday, May 12, Time TBA, ESPN

*Game 7: Lakers @ Warriors, Sunday, May 14, Time TBA, TV Channel TBA

*Games 5-7 if necessary

No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers schedule, TV times, and more

Game 1: 76ers @ Celtics, Monday, May 1, 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 2: 76ers @ Celtics, Wednesday, May 3, 8 p.m. ET, TV Channel TBD

Game 3: Celtics @ 76ers, Friday, May 5, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 4: Celtics @ 76ers, Sunday, May 7, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

*Game 5: 76ers @ Celtics, Tuesday, May 9, Time TBD, TNT

*Game 6: Celtics @ 76ers, Thursday, May 11, Time TBD, ESPN

*Game 7: 76ers @ Celtics, Sunday, May 14, Time TBD, TV Channel TBD

*Games 5-7 if necessary

No. 5 New York Knicks vs. No. 8 Miami Heat schedule, dates, and TV times

Game 1: Heat 108, Knicks 101

Game 2: Heat @ Knicks, Tuesday, May 2, 6:30 p.m., TNT

Game 3: Knicks @ Heat, Saturday, May 6, 2:3 p.m. ABC

Game 4: Knicks @ Heat, Monday, May 8, Time TBA, TV Channel TBA

*Game 5: Heat @ Knicks, Wednesday, May 10, 6:30 p.m., TNT

*Game 6: Knicks @ Heat, Friday, May 12, Time TBA, TV Channel TBA

*Game 7: Heat @ Knicks, Monday, May 15, 7 p.m., TNT

*Games 5-7 if necessary