Anthony Davis’ concussion evaluation is the biggest storyline in the NBA

Anthony Davis exited the Game 5 between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors in the fourth quarter after being struck in the head with an elbow from Kevon Looney. Davis appeared wobbly as he walked off the court, and did not return. The Warriors beat the Lakers, 121-106, in Game 5 to stay alive in the series, and a force a Game 6 in LA.

The Lakers still lead the series 3-2, but the status of Davis is now the biggest storyline in the league. Davis was taken to the locker room in a wheelchair, but walked out of the arena under his own power. The Lakers believed Davis avoided a concussion after the game, but it’s not for them to decided.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst detailed the next steps for Davis as doctors will determine if he has to go in concussion protocol. If Davis goes into concussion protocol, he’s certain to miss Game 6 and very likely to miss Game 7, according to Windhorst. Watch the full clip here:

Anthony Davis is expected to undergo more concussion tests later today, per Brian Windhorst pic.twitter.com/ujc90JYnMM — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) May 11, 2023

“He will continue to be evaluated (Thursday) to see if he develops symptoms,” Windhorst said. “It’s not necessarily the way he feels. There’s a series of tests they put him through, and compare that to tests he took when he was not concussed to see how he’s reacting.”

“If he has to go into concussion protocol, it’s not a matter of how he’s feeling or if he can play through things,” Windhorst said. “There’s a predetermined list of return to play guidelines that take time.”

The Lakers have to put out an injury report on Thursday ahead of Game 6. If Davis is not on that injury report, it will likely mean he’s in the lineup for Friday night’s game in LA. If it’s reported that AD did have to enter concussion protocol, he could very well miss the rest of the series. Can the Lakers win a game without him?

Watch Looney hit Davis with an elbow here:

This series really might depend on AD’s availability.

We’ll update this story as it develops.