NBA lottery winners and losers: Gregg Popovich a big winner ahead of draft

The Victor Wembanyama Sweepstakes 2023 NBA Draft Lottery has come and gone, and the top of the NBA Draft order is set.

We have a mock draft now that the NBA Draft lottery is over that you can read here, but for now, let’s talk some winners and losers.

Winner: San Antonio Spurs HC Gregg Popovich

The Spurs can’t keep getting away with this. For the second time in their franchise history, the Spurs and Popovich will get to coach a big man that is deemed generational. With the Spurs and France already sharing ties with players such as Boris Diaw and Tony Parker, Wembanyama and San Antonio feel like the perfect fit. Popovich will be able to coach him up just like he coached Tim Duncan, and the young roster will grow around him.

Wembanyama could also be headed for the best spot for his growth in San Antonio. With Pop as his coach, in an area that loves basketball and the Spurs, he should become a star in San Antonio.

Loser: The Chicago Bulls

With the Bulls landed at No. 11 in the NBA Draft lottery, they don’t even get their pick. That pick goes to the Magic due to the Nikola Vucevic trade. You would think that swinging that trade would lead to success for the Bulls, but it simply hasn’t. One playoff appearance and an elimination in the play-in is all they have to show for it. As DeMar DeRozan gets older, it’s looking more and more likely that the Bulls will be heading towards a rebuild centered around Zach Lavine, which could’ve been helped by having a pick in this year’s draft. Alas.

Winner: Portland Trail Blazers

The Blazers entered the draft lottery with the fifth-highest odds at the number one pick, and an outside, albeit small, chance of getting into the top three.

Well, the Blazers soared into the top three of the draft lottery, leapfrogging Detroit and getting their chance at a top player in the draft. Portland has many options here, and it centers around the future of star PG Damian Lillard. If the Blazers wanted to get another established star to pair with Lillard, they could trade the third pick for a star player. Or, they could go in the direction of a full rebuild and trade Lillard for more picks to try and build around the third pick, Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe.

There are a lot of options here for the Blazers, and it could be a critical turning point for their franchise.

Loser: Portland Trail Blazers

The San Antonio Spurs won the NBA Draft lottery and the right to select Victor Wembanyama with the ping pong ball combo 14, 5, 8, 2.

The Portland Trail Blazers held the combination 14, 5, 8, 3. They missed by just one number on the final ball. — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 17, 2023

I mean, this just hurts.

Winner: Spurs Fans

Spurs fans seem to be really excited about this:

SPURS WIN

SPURS WIN

PANDEMONIUM

BIENVENUE A SAN ANTONIO VICTOR WEMBANYAMA pic.twitter.com/demSoxfTfn — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) May 17, 2023

Good for them.

Loser: Houston Rockets fans

Victor Wembanyama’s reaction to the Rockets getting the 4th pick pic.twitter.com/BqWqCxp4sG — Backcourt Alerts (@BackcourtAlerts) May 17, 2023

Lol. EL OH EL.