‘Playoff Jimmy’ wills Heat to another upset as Miami beats Celtics in Game 1 of Eastern Conference Finals

I guess the Miami Heat fan I met in a tattoo parlor hours before the game tipped didn’t end up needing the prayers or moments of silence he was asking for, because what an absolute clinic put on by Erik Spoelstra, Jimmy Butler, and the entire Heat in their 123-116 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Jimmy from WAY downtown pic.twitter.com/b298W8RcWM — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 18, 2023

Down by as much as 12 in the first half, the Heat roared back into it thanks to a hefty offensive showing in the third, totaling 46 points on the road in a hostile conference finals setting, including a 27-9 run. Miami took their offense up a notch, going from shooting 53.7% from the floor and 46.7% from deep in the first two quarters to 65.4% and 66.7% in the third.

Max Strus lit up the Celtics for 13 points in the third, following up a 13-point quarter from Kyle Lowry. Both finished with 15 points, as did Gabe Vincent and Caleb Martin, who were all stars in their role for the Heat. While the third was the only quarter Miami won, the 46-25 margin was enough to give them an eight-point lead going into the fourth.

Boston was never able to get back to within even one possession, coming within four with about two and a half minutes left, but Jayson Tatum completely broke down in the quarter to hamstring the Celtics’ efforts. He didn’t attempt a field goal in the quarter(six points on 6-6 FT), had no assists, and turned the ball over three different times, including two travels in the final two minutes.

Butler, on the other hand, continued to play like a superstar with his historic 35-point, five-rebound, seven-assist, and six-steal (!!) night. Butler joins elite company after posting the 21st six-steal game in conference finals history and joins Michael Jordan as the only players to have 30-5-5-5 in a road playoff game twice.

Celtics fall behind in the series yet again, moving to 10-11 over their last 21 home playoff games. Joe Mazzulla would tell you that Boston just needs to maintain a sense of urgency for all 48 minutes, but Butler would retort that this is who Miami is, and they’re not going to be stopped.

“Damn right, I did. Damn right, we did. And the best part about it is we still don't care what none of y’all think… We don’t care if you pick us to win.”



Jimmy Butler on if he thought that the Heat would make a long playoff run after the Play-In pic.twitter.com/dpgncqk8tA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 18, 2023

The two teams will reconvene on Friday when Boston will try to salvage this early homestand (deja vu to you, too?) at 8:30 p.m.