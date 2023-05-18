YouTube TV failed during Celtics-Heat Game 1 in the closing minutes, and fans lost their minds

NBA fans tuned in to Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat on Wednesday night on YouTube TV experienced a different end to the game than everyone else.

Thanks to a malfunction with the feed.

Midway through the fourth quarter, with Miami trying to fend off a Boston comeback attempt, fans watching on YouTube TV saw their feed head to a commercial break, never to return. Miami ended up holding on, winning Game 1 by a final score of 123-116, but many fans never saw the finish.

Including our own JP Acosta, our resident Heat fan:

Love when YouTube TV just stops working during the last 5 minutes of the game, LOVE IT — JP Acosta (Pug Dederson Stan Acct) (@acosta32_jp) May 18, 2023

JP was not alone.

YouTube tv making me watch this Little Mermaid commercial 100x instead of the Heat-Celtics pic.twitter.com/AFwskmyDFc — Beanie Seagull (@DaBlackHoward) May 18, 2023

A total disaster. You drop channels, including MLB Network, and raise the prices for that @YouTubeTV. Brutal, just brutal. Imagine this happening during the NFL season with Sunday Ticket. Or if Peacock craps out during this NFL playoff game. https://t.co/mJkEvOkmcN — Christopher Gasper (@cgasper) May 18, 2023

The streaming service sent out a general message regarding the issue:

if you have an issue watching the Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics game on TNT, we’re aware of it & our team is working on a fix - thx so much for your patience! — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) May 18, 2023

YouTube TV then provided an update on Thursday morning that things were back to normal, hours after the end of Game 1:

update! YTV is back to normal so you should be able to enjoy your fav content without any issues now - thank you so much for understanding & find more details from here: https://t.co/I9nPbxORm4 https://t.co/tSBlq6B8ix — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) May 18, 2023

Of course, this comes as NFL Sunday Ticket is moving to YouTube TV for the 2023 NFL season. YouTube purchased the rights to the subscription package at the end of 2022, agreeing to pay $2 billion annually on a seven-year deal.

The subscription service had previously been exclusive to DirecTV. And while that was never a flawless system as well, having a malfunction like this on a Wednesday night in May has NFL fans wondering if similar experiences await them in the fall.

Especially given YouTube TV’s pricing structure: