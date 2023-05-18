Micah Parsons bandwagon NBA fandom is more cringe than Drake

Micah Parsons is one of the NFL’s best young defensive players. The Cowboys’ pass rushing phenom will be a staple of the league for the next decade or more, and his incredible ability at such a young age is matched only by his skill ... at being an NBA bandwagon fan.

Parsons just loves basketball. Who doesn’t? The problem is that he appears to love EVERYONE.

On Wednesday night he was a Celtics fan.

Wearing a jersey over a plaid shirt is certainly a choice. There’s nothing fundamentally wrong with supporting the Celtics — but it’s curious when Parsons was seen wearing a Sixers jersey 11 days ago in the series between Philly and Boston.

Parsons, seen here enjoying arena nachos, has obvious ties to the 76ers. He was born in Harrisburgh, PA, he went to Penn State. This is naturally his chosen team.

Just one problem: Last year he was a Mavericks fan.

Obviously there’s a ‘game respect game’ element to all this. There is absolutely nothing wrong with catching a game and getting to watch the NBA’s best athletes. Especially when your tickets were probably comped, because you’re a huge star. However, there’s a major difference between that and wearing the home team’s jersey in the process. That is a move that establishes allegiance — and for real, it’s not cool.

Oh whoops ... I forgot that Parsons already established his allegiance over the years, while making one of the most hilarious NBA draft takes in history.

If my warriors don’t get James wiseman I’m done with em!! We need a big desperately! We got klay and steph we better not get anthony Edwards! https://t.co/e9gTEYDLSh — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) August 18, 2020

There’s always next year ...

Who will Micah Parsons claim? Now we wait to see.