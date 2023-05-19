Emo Austin Reeves is the NBA meme we weren’t ready for

Normally Austin Reeves doesn’t even look like a basketball player. He commands a room with the swagger of an accountant — which is to say, not all. That all changed on Thursday night when the world couldn’t stop looking at Reeves turning up to his post-game interview looking like an emo rock star from 2004.

Reeves was a huge bright spot in an otherwise crushing night that saw LeBron rendered ineffective, D’Angelo Russell playing pointless ball, and Anthony Davis getting dominated in the middle. Still, a 22 point performance was nothing that compared to the reactions about Reeves’ look.

There was plenty of Green Day, which I get.

I walk these empty streets



On the boulevard of AD threes https://t.co/398vZaWh3k — Jayson the LOONEY Stan (@jasonwithawhy) May 19, 2023

WAKE ME UPPPP WHEN SEPTEMBER ENDSSS https://t.co/VPwcQ8U4SJ — Chels ♊️ (@ChelsIsRight) May 19, 2023

Boulevard of moving screens https://t.co/FFsItDorZi — Dr Clam, Medicine Mollusk (@MedicineClam) May 19, 2023

Some called Reeves “Court Cobain,” but Panic! At The Disco provided the best puns.

“I chime in / haven’t you people ever heard of / spacing the goddamn floor” https://t.co/tGrv9gBORa — Hanif Abdurraqib (@NifMuhammad) May 19, 2023

i chimed in with a hasn’t lebron ever heard of dunking the goddamn ball https://t.co/l4JSMkS6Le — Brian Floyd (@BrianMFloyd) May 19, 2023

I chimed in with a haven’t you people ever heard of



GRABBING A GOD DAMN BOARD https://t.co/Tsx7ypU1Mj — (redacted) (@squish41) May 19, 2023

“I chime in with a haven’t you people ever heard of, guarding the goddamn Porter” https://t.co/iNMGqOR0z9 — Mike Rutherford (@CardChronicle) May 19, 2023

Panic! At The Crypto https://t.co/mANRjsUVXq — David Naylor (Discord: ProfCedar#1502) (@ProfCedar) May 19, 2023

I’m not going to lie though, aside from all the band references the one that sticks out to me the most might be this observation.

Looks like the creepy brother in wedding crashes lol https://t.co/eHo5Y7Yan5 — JazzJargon (@JazzJargon) May 19, 2023

Oh god, it’s so true it hurts.