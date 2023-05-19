 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
SBNation.com homepage

Filed under:

Emo Austin Reeves is the NBA meme we weren’t ready for

Court Cobain, Backboard Confessional ... and more

By James Dator
/ new

Normally Austin Reeves doesn’t even look like a basketball player. He commands a room with the swagger of an accountant — which is to say, not all. That all changed on Thursday night when the world couldn’t stop looking at Reeves turning up to his post-game interview looking like an emo rock star from 2004.

Reeves was a huge bright spot in an otherwise crushing night that saw LeBron rendered ineffective, D’Angelo Russell playing pointless ball, and Anthony Davis getting dominated in the middle. Still, a 22 point performance was nothing that compared to the reactions about Reeves’ look.

There was plenty of Green Day, which I get.

Some called Reeves “Court Cobain,” but Panic! At The Disco provided the best puns.

I’m not going to lie though, aside from all the band references the one that sticks out to me the most might be this observation.

Oh god, it’s so true it hurts.

Next Up In NBA

Loading comments...