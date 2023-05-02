The refs missed obvious call that helped Knicks beat Heat in Game 2 of NBA Playoffs series

The Miami Heat had the New York Knicks on the brink of a devastating loss in Game 2 of their second round series in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. The Heat were playing without Jimmy Butler, the injured star who has powered their run as a No. 8 seed throughout this postseason. Oh yeah, Miami also lost Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo to injury over the last couple weeks. The HEat already had a 1-0 series lead, but no one thought they could pull off a Game 2 win without Butler.

Somehow, the Heat held a one-point lead going into the fourth quarter, and the game was played within a single possession for most of the fourth quarter. The Knicks beat Miami, 111-105, in Game 2 to even the series at 1-1, but New York may not have made its closing run without a little help from the refs.

With just over three minutes left, the refs missed the ball hitting the rim on a Heat shot attempt. Miami’s Gabe Vincent got the rebound and put the ball in for what should have been two points, but the refs called a shot clock violation because they didn’t realize hit the rim. Jalen Brunson hit a floater for New York on the next possession, and it ended up being a four point swing.

Credit the Knicks for closing the game on a 24-12 run. New York struggled against a ragtag Miami lineup for most of the night, but they made enough free throws down the stretch and dominated the glass to earn a victory.

Still, the refs missing that call is a big deal. Everyone watching the game noticed it as soon as the broadcast showed a replay:

Our former Knicks blogger Seth didn’t seem too concerned about it:

If the Heat win both games in New York — including one without Butler — it would feel like the series was over. Instead, with Butler’s injured ankle still in doubt, we suddenly have a tied series.