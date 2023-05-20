Celtics in danger of being swept after going down 0-2 at home to Heat

This game was swinging dramatically early and often, starting with an early 26-6 run by Boston including nine points from Jayson Tatum to take a double-digit lead in the second quarter before Miami responded with a 19-2 run to take the lead back.

The Heat led by four to start the second half, but the Celtics came out firing and won the third 33-21 thanks in part to 15 points from Tatum, which continued a trend of his success being tied to the success of his team. He would finish 34 points and 13 rebounds on the night.

With 6:37 left, Boston was still in a good position to tie up the series, but on the following possession, Jimmy Butler got an and-one mid-ranger over Grant Williams after the two were battling for positioning the whole way down. They got into it and needed to be separated, further lighting a fire under the guy who self-motivates better than anyone.

The two squads went in opposite directions as this kicked off nine unanswered points for Miami. Boston was held scoreless for more than three minutes down the stretch as the Heat took control. Butler put forth 27 points, eight rebounds, six assists, three steals, and two blocks in leading to the win.

While Tatum struggled in some ways — 3-10 3P with five turnovers — it’s important that Jaylen Brown gets the heat (no pun intended) he deserves after shooting just 7-23 and 1-7 from three and was a game-worst -24. He also appeared to be not too appreciative of Williams postgame:

"Did Grant Williams make a mistake poking the bear with Jimmy Butler?" Jaylen Brown answers "Next question." pic.twitter.com/oGyovT02Jc — hoops bot (@hoops_bot) May 20, 2023

Caleb Martin, who scored 25 points (11-16 FG) off the bench for the Heat, said ““I knew that was going to be good for us… We’ll take mad Jimmy at any time.”

Williams, himself, had this to say:

[Grant Williams] "I think he said something and I just responded... I'm not gonna run away from it... For me, it's a matter of understanding that, yeah he did 'poke a bear' ... I respect him as a motherf—ing player… he’s a great man." pic.twitter.com/yprNJH7fz3 — hoops bot (@hoops_bot) May 20, 2023

In any case, Boston finds themselves in quicksand now, desperately trying to get back in the series after coming up empty at home and traveling to what should be a very hostile Miami atmosphere.

Game 3 is Sunday at 5:30 from Kaseya Center.