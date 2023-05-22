Carmelo Anthony’s retirement video is a legendary ode to his son

Carmelo Anthony is saying goodbye to the NBA. On Monday the 10-time NBA All-Star, three-time Olympic gold medalist, and future Hall of Fame lock hung it all up by retiring — courtesy of one of the best retirement videos you’ll ever see.

It’s a sweeping ode to the game that changed his life, a career full of incredible memories, and an eye for the future — as Melo transitions from being basketball pro, to basketball dad. Anthony is genuinely at peace walking away from the game, even without a championship ring to show for it.

Anthony’s path through the NBA might have wildly diverged from LeBron James, to whom he was most often compared early in his career — but Melo was an absolute legend in his own right. From taking the Nuggets from a cellar-dwelling joke to a can’t-miss team in the early 2000s, to becoming the force that sold out Madison Square Garden every night for the Knicks, he never had the right team built around him, but remained one of the most dynamic pure scorers in the league with one of the best midrange games the NBA has ever seen.

Now Anthony’s focus is on his 16-year-old son, Kiyan Anthony. Set to join the class of 2025, Kiyan is the No. 62 ranked prospect in the country who has garnered offers from Illinois, Indiana, Tennessee — and naturally, his father’s alma mater, Syracuse.

Thank you Melo for all the memories, the highlights, and the unforgettable performances. You are truly one of a kind.