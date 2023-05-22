Charles Barkley roasted Gabe Vincent for saying Celtics are a good team

The Miami Heat are running the Boston Celtics out of the gym in the Eastern Conference Finals with a supporting cast around star wing Jimmy Butler that mostly consists of undrafted players who are playing like All-Stars right now. One of the breakout stars of the Heat’s playoff run has been Gabe Vincent, a 26-year-old guard who has never averaged double-figure points in his career but is suddenly Miami’s third leading scorer in the postseason.

Vincent again came up clutch again for Miami as the Heat smoked the Celtics, 128-102, in Game 3 to take a commanding 3-0 series lead. Vincent finished with a game-high 29 points on 11-of-14 shooting from the field, including 6-of-9 shooting from three. His big performance earned him a post-game interview with the TNT after the win, and it resulted in a hilarious moment with commentator Charles Barkley.

As Vincent complimented the Celtics after Miami’s rout, Barkley told him he must not have watched the game he was playing in. Watch the clip here:

Gabe Vincent calls Celtics well coached with great players and they won't just quit & Chuck shuts it down pic.twitter.com/fur5dHoaSc — Alex (@Dubs408) May 22, 2023

“They’re a really good team,” Vincent said of the Celtics in the post-game interview. “They’re a well coached team. They got stars. They’re not going to lay down.”

Barkley couldn’t let that comment slide.

“Talking about well-coached and don’t lay down? Go look at the tape again.”

The Celtics are laying down right now. Boston lost both games of the series at home at the No. 8 seed Heat, and found themselves down 20 points early in the third quarter of Game 3. Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra is running circles around Boston’s Joe Mazzulla, and the mighty Celtics are about to be the next victim on Miami’s amazing run to the NBA Finals.

We love the TNT crew for their honesty, and this is a great example. Yes, Vincent took the high road by complimenting his opponent, but Barkley knows the real truth about these Celtics, and he isn’t afraid to say it.