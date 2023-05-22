Nikola Jokic’s circus shot to beat Lakers might be his most amazing play yet

The Denver Nuggets have existed for 47 years. Now they’re finally going to the NBA Finals for the first time ever.

The Nuggets completed the sweep of the Lakers with a 113-111 win in Game 4 on Monday night. Denver won another tense game in a tense series by erasing a 15-point halftime deficit with a big third quarter, and then holding on late for the close victory. Nikola Jokic — who else? — was again the star for the Nuggets, finishing with 30 points, 14 rebounds, and 13 assists. It was Jokic’s eighth triple-double of the playoffs, setting a postseason record once held by Wilt Chamberlain.

Jokic’s shot-making rarely gets mentioned as one of his best skills, but it was on full display in the Game 4 win. Jokic hit a ridiculously tough three-pointer in the late fourth quarter when he splashed a one-foot stepback over Anthony Davis. This is witchcraft.

NIKOLA JOKIC



WILD FINISH IN LOS ANGELES.



Get to ESPN for the final 2:01... Denver leads by 3! pic.twitter.com/NWTGIROfNE — NBA (@NBA) May 23, 2023

Here’s another angle of Jokic’s make:

Jokic transforming into Jake Shuttlesworth with this shot is amazing and hilarious at the same time… pic.twitter.com/nhd3mexkm0 — Camron Smith (@camronsmith) May 23, 2023

That would be an extremely impressive make from Steph Curry. For a 7-foot, 280-pound juggernaut to make that shot is just incredible.

That wasn’t Jokic’s only amazing shot of the game. This one from the second quarter was almost as good.

JOKIC BEATS THE SHOT-CLOCK



Nuggets look to advance to the NBA Finals for the 1st time in franchise history!



WCF Game 4 | 2Q on ESPN pic.twitter.com/XfKe5ect53 — NBA (@NBA) May 23, 2023

Jokic was named Western Conference Finals MVP. He fully feels like the best player in the world right now.

The Nuggets didn’t just beat LeBron James and Anthony Davis — they swept them. Denver is firing on all cylinders, and it all comes back to Jokic being the baddest man to step onto basketball court right now.