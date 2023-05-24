Celtics save season with Game 4 win as Heat’s white-shot shooting finally cools

I feel like I could’ve named 80 things more likely to happen in Game 4 of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals than a double-digit Celtics win, so in that respect, good on Boston for what they accomplished, asserting their identity in the third quarter and taking control of the game, avoiding elimination by a landslide.

Jayson Tatum played a key role in the 38-23 third quarter for the Celtics, scoring 14 points while adding three assists, one steal, and one block, playing all 12 minutes. He took over, hitting back-to-back threes at one point while going back-to-back bucket-to-assist on two different occasions later on.

Tatum had a different energy about him than he had through the first three games; everything was a bit more decisive and he looked more like the best player in the series like an on-paper look at the series might have you think. His total on the night reached 33 points (14-22 FG), 11 rebounds, and seven assists; it’s Tatum’s sixth 30-10 game this postseason.

Miami’s white hot shooting finally cooled down in that third, just 36.4 percent from the floor and 25 percent from three. The ball movement stagnated a bit as well, with the Heat assisting on just three of eight made baskets, compared to the Celtics assisting on eight out of 14.

Jimmy Butler was the only one on Miami to hit multiple shots in the third, tallying 15 there for 29 (9-21 FG) on his night. He added nine rebounds and five assists to continue his elite run this postseason, but as a team they came up short in this one, setting up for the Gentleman’s Sweep opportunity.

“We gon listen to some music, we gon drink some beers… Finna go have some wine... We’re gonna smile, we’re gonna be in this thing together… And we’re gonna go get one on the road.”



— Jimmy Butler on how he avoids getting too low following a loss.pic.twitter.com/t6P8ON1Y41 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 24, 2023

While Butler is maintaining his status quo, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla’s maintaining his, which looks quite a bit different. Butler is intense on the court and relaxed off it, while Mazzulla seems to take more of the inverse approach. Mazzulla calls game 5 what it is — do or die.

"We don't really have a choice. It's do or die."



Celtics HC Joe Mazzulla on Boston's focus while facing a 3-0 deficit pic.twitter.com/dNePLm4N0p — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 24, 2023

They’ll do or die on Thursday at 5:30 from TD Garden in Boston. While this is still very likely in hand for the Heat, one factor that could start to come into play is the amount of rest they’ll have versus what the Nuggets will have, especially if Miami can’t close it out in five.