Jimmy Butler’s bold claim claps back at Celtics stealing momentum in East Finals

The matchup for the 2023 NBA Finals isn’t set — not yet. After the Denver Nuggets completed a sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals, the expectation was that the Miami Heat would do the same as the faced the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals with a 3-0 series lead.

Instead, the Celtics beat the Heat, 116-99, in Game 4 to roar back into the series and stave off elimination. Boston now goes home for Game 5 on Thursday night, with every game of the series being an elimination game for them from here on out. While Celtics fans are hoping this can be a 2004 Boston Red Sox situation — who can forget the BoSox coming back from a 3-0 hole against the Yankees in the ALCS? — Miami star Jimmy Butler didn’t sound so concerned after the game.

When asked if Boston stole momentum in the series with their Game 4 win, Butler went the other way. He argued that Boston’s win will actually give the Heat momentum.

“No, if anything it will build momentum for us.”



This feels like a quote that could only come from Jimmy Butler. The Heat had a chance to close out the Celtics at home, and they blew it. Somehow, Butler actually thinks it will help Miami. That’s just the type of confidence he’s been playing with all postseason.

Not everyone agrees. TNT analyst Charles Barkley said he thinks Boston will win easily in Game 5 thanks to the energy of the home crowd.

Butler, meanwhile, said nothing will change ahead of Game 5. After scoring 29 points in another efficient performance in Game 4, Butler said his team is going to listen to music, drink wine and beers, and remain together.

“We gon listen to some music, we gon drink some beers… Finna go have some wine... We’re gonna smile, we’re gonna be in this thing together… And we’re gonna go get one on the road.”



Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Heat and Celtics is set for Thursday, May 25 at 8:30 p.m. ET from Boston. This series is just starting to get great.