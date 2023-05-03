The Lakers don’t need LeBron James to carry them, and that’s why they could be Finals bound

AD, Lakers hold off Dubs to steal Game 1, 117-112

It might (might) be time to accept our inevitable doom fate, which is that the Los Angeles Lakers could reasonably be Finals-bound. I know it’s only one game. And I know how effectively the Denver Nuggets have taken the Phoenix Suns to task in the West’s other semifinal series. But the Lakers looked to be in near-total command in their Game 1 win over the Golden State Warriors, thanks to an all-around masterclass from Anthony Davis (30 points, 23 rebounds, five assists, and four blocks), efficient outings from D’Angelo Russell (19 points and six helpers) and Dennis Schröder (19 of his own, nine of which came from the free-throw line), and a so-so 23-point showing from LeBron James.

But that’s just it: They didn’t need LeBron to be his vintage self. And they won’t, so long as AD is playing at this level and L.A.’s new-look supporting cast can play this well offensively. They even held off a 14-0 run by the Warriors (on their home floor) in the closing minutes to make it a game, and forced Jordan Poole into a 27-foot heave with 9.7 seconds, which fell short and left NBA Twitter aghast.

.@TyHaliburton22: “I’m not mad at that shot… I would have shot that too” @channingfrye: “That’s why you’re here with us"



The #NBATwitterLive crew reacts to Jordan Poole's missed 3-pointer at end of Lakers-Warriors Game 1 pic.twitter.com/KM2rxEnK0x — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 3, 2023

Jordan Poole: the walking, breathing Monopoly Chance Card. Straight to GO collect $200, or straight to jail. No in-between. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) May 3, 2023

Poole did hit a clutch triple two-and-a-half minutes earlier, and scored 21 points on 6-of-11 shooting from three. But in the NBA, as we know, it’s not about what you’ve done. It’s about what you’ve done for me lately (or latest, for that matter).

Steph Curry scored 27 points to lead the Warriors, while Klay Thompson added 25 and Kevon Looney pulled down a career-high 23 rebounds. It marked his fourth game this postseason with 20-plus boards.

The defending champs have another game on their home floor — Thursday night — before the series shifts to L.A. The outcome of that game could all but decide the series. God, help us all.

Knicks fend off pesky Heat to tie series at 1-1, win 111-105

IT HIT THE RIM.

ball hits the rim, refs call shotclock violation which negates the Gabe Vincent layup pic.twitter.com/8O99fGhsjB — Ted Buddwell (@TedBuddy8) May 3, 2023

It didn’t decide necessarily the game, but this late no-call certainly helped New York’s winning effort. Despite having no Jimmy Butler (sitting due to the sprained ankle he suffered in Game 1 on Sunday), the Miami Heat led by one entering the fourth quarter. Now, the Knicks did close the game on a 24-12 run. Jalen Brunson did score 30, with Julius Randle (25 points and 12 rebounds in his return from injury) and RJ Barrett (24 points) fueling the team’s offensive fire. But Miami would’ve cut the Knicks’ lead to one had the shot clock reset, or the call overturned.

SB Nation’s own Ricky O’Donnell said it best in his article about this very moment Tuesday night: “If the Heat win both games in New York — including one without Butler — it would feel like the series was over. Instead, with Butler’s injured ankle still in doubt, we suddenly have a tied series.”

Knicks fans won’t like it, but sometimes, the truth hurts. Then again, it’s also true that they flat-out outplayed Miami down the stretch and closed out a must-win game on a heater. Color me conflicted (and a little bit bitter, given where my Celtics stand in their second-round series one game in).

To Miami we go, where a potentially-healthy Jimmy Butler and the Heat will look to retake command in the series. Saturday afternoon, 3:30 p.m. Eastern. Can’t wait.