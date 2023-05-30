The Warriors are entering their nepotism era after Bob Myers’ departure

The long-rumored divorce between the Golden State Warriors and Bob Myers finally became official on Tuesday afternoon when the team’s president of basketball operations stepped down. Myers did not draft Stephen Curry or Klay Thompson, but he was the main architect behind the Warriors’ four championship teams since being promoted to GM in 2012.

Myers’ future was a point of speculation all season once it became reported that his contract expires June 30. The Warriors never lived up to expectations this season coming off their fourth championship, ultimately losing in the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Warriors now enter a critical offseason headlined by Draymond Green’s decision on whether or not to pick up his player option without the man who helped build their dynasty.

So, who will be the next lead decision-maker for Golden State? Warriors governor Joe Lacob is expected to see a bigger role for his son, Kirk, per ESPN:

With Myers’ departure, Warriors owner Joe Lacob is expected to seek more prominent roles for his son, Kirk, an executive vice president of basketball operations, and VP of basketball operations Mike Dunleavy Jr.

Long-time Warriors insider Tim Kawakami is skeptical that Kirk Lacob will actually become the Warriors’ new GM, but clearly he’s going to have increased influence in the front-office with Myers out of the picture.

Warriors fans weren’t thrilled with the report.

Kirk Lacob stepping into a prominent role is more concerning to me than anything… — Angelo (@_klaynation_) May 30, 2023

The concern for the Warriors is less about Meyers than it is about Dunleavy Jr/Kirk Lacob — COOL DAD TWEETS (@Juicemanji) May 30, 2023

Kirk Lacob pitching his vision for Golden State Warriors 2.0 pic.twitter.com/u6psfDwmDb — Every6thDay (@Every6thDay) May 30, 2023

Kirk Lacob just bursted in to the Bob Myers press conference screaming “I’m the eldest boy” ?!?? — Joey Devine (@JoeyDevine) May 30, 2023

Kirk Lacob was most recently executive vice president of basketball operations for the Warriors, and was an assistant general manager with the franchise before that. The younger Lacob has reportedly done some great work for the Warriors over the years, but it’s easy to see why fans would be worried about a nepotism hire. For his part, Joe Lacob said he hasn’t formalized any plans for Myers’ successor.

If Kirk Lacob and Mike Dunleavy Jr. are going to be the Warriors’ next primary braintrust, they will certainly have some big shoes to follow. Myers was instrumental in numerous moves that helped build the Warriors into the defining team of their era. He drafted Harrison Barnes and Draymond Green in 2012 during his first season. He hired head coach Steve Kerr, acquired Andre Iguodala, drafted Kevon Looney, and signed Kevin Durant. Even the decision to give D’Angelo Russell a max contract worked out when Myers was able to flip him for Andrew Wiggins, a key piece on Golden State’s most recent championship team.

Of course, Myers wasn’t perfect. The entire NBA is already second-guessing the decision to give Jordan Poole a max extension. Golden State also totally whiffed on No. 2 overall draft pick James Wiseman (Lacob reportedly had major influence on that move), and haven’t gotten much yet out of fellow lottery picks Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody.

It sounds like Kirk Lacob will have a bigger role with the Warriors whether or not he’s the defacto replacement for Myers. Hey, he has a lot of experience and a strong reputation around the team. It’s certainly possible he could do a great job. Still, promoting the owner’s kid after losing a franchise icon like Myers is a move that will be second-guessed during a pivotal offseason for Golden State. Stephen Curry can still be the best player on a championship team at 35 years old, but Green is a free agent, Thompson’s game has slipped, and signing Poole already seems like a big mistake.

The Warriors should feel massive pressure about salvaging the remaining years of Curry’s prime by acing this offseason. Those decisions aren’t in Myers’ hands anymore.