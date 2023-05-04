TNT used a drone camera for the NBA Playoffs, and it was so distracting

TV networks are always searching for the next new thing in broadcasting, and on Wednesday night TNT debuted a drone flying over the court during Game 2 of the Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers second round series in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

The drone got some cool footage, but there was one big problem: it was visible flying above the court during the standard broadcast angle, and it was completely distracting.

The Celtics beat the 76ers, 121-87, to even the second round series at 1-1 despite the return of MVP center Joel Embiid for Philly. While the Sixers head back home to figure out how to avoid getting wiped off the floor, TNT should be figuring out ways to try new stuff without it being a huge distraction.

Watch video of the drone hovering above the court, and the camera angle it provided, here:

TNT has a drone camera flying around for the Sixers-Celtics game in Boston.



Here, you can see the drone being visible from the main broadcast angle, followed by a view from the drone, and then back to the drone being visible on the main angle. pic.twitter.com/BtmAd2wBL1 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 4, 2023

Here’s what the drone looked like from inside the arena:

Yes, that is a drone you’re seeing pic.twitter.com/ttMx7DYkw7 — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) May 4, 2023

In terms of new broadcast tricks, this is a lot more bold than the 8K camera used for NFL games and in other leagues. While there’s nothing wrong with a little trial and error for new ways to film the games we love, couldn’t TNT have tried this for a regular season game instead of a critical playoff matchup?

The Celtics and 76ers SB Nation team communities were not impressed.

please never show the drone camera ever again thank you — Liberty Ballers (@Liberty_Ballers) May 4, 2023

giving me vertigo from the couch too https://t.co/QDr9TAfGAw — CelticsBlog (@celticsblog) May 4, 2023

I actually think this could have been cool if it played out slightly differently. The footage needs to be higher quality and less choppy. The drone also should not be visible from the normal camera angle.

I’ve always wanted to see “2K angle” from the video game NBA 2K in real NBA games. Could drones be a way to pull it off in the future?

Either way, the drone technology just isn’t there yet to use in a high stakes playoff game. Better luck next time.