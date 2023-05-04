NBA scores: The ‘angry’ Celtics get revenge on 76ers in Game 2

Given the amount of turmoil circling Boston in the days after letting James Harden almost singlehandedly beat them, a Game 2 win salvaging what was left of early homecourt would be vital. Benefitting from what appeared to be important halftime adjustments, the Celtics ran away with Game 2, winning 121-87.

Oh I like Joe Mazzulla pic.twitter.com/zUuLqD33Hb — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) May 4, 2023

It was still a single-digit game at halftime with Boston leading Philly 57-49 but sparks flew in the third quarter when the Celtics turned in a 34-11 run to separate and only distanced themselves further from there. Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, and Malcolm Brogdon combined for 28 points in the third to help lead the run while the latter two were the only ones on either team to finish with 20+ in the game.

The silver lining from the Sixers’ point of view is that newly-named Joel Embiid was able to knock the rust off after they had already taken over homecourt advantage in the series after the game 1 win. He scored 15 points on 4-9 shooting while tying Anthony Davis for the most blocks in a half with five in the first.

So as the series shifts to Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, the “angry” and “pissed” Celtics will have their chance to steal back homecourt advantage without much of a break. They’ll need a more effective Jayson Tatum, who had just seven points (1-7 FG) and four fouls in 19 minutes in game 2. Game 3 tips off Friday at 7:30 p.m.