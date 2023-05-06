NBA Scores: Devin Booker and Kevin Durant combine for 86 points to give Suns life

Celtics steal back homecourt advantage in assertive 114-102 win over Sixers

This was a game of runs for Boston, starting with their 14-4 opening, which included an eight-point, 3-3 start from Jayson Tatum, fresh off his seven-point Game 2. The runs were all timely, coming right when Philly was catching up like midway through the second quarter when the Sixers cut the deficit to just one before a quick 7-0 response by Boston.

Down the stretch, it was more of the same with the Sixers getting in their own way. James Harden hit a three with two minutes left to cut the deficit to six, but Tatum responded with a three of his own. The, with 78 seconds remaining and down 10, Philly was unable to get the ball inbounds, turning it over on a dead ball.

It was meant to be Joel Embiid’s night, receiving his MVP trophy during pregame, full of gratitude. It was still his night in the sense that he led all scorers and rebounders with 30 points and 13 rebounds along with four blocks. Though he wasn’t able to get the win, it appears he’s knocked off any rust from his injury, playing 39 minutes and impacting the game for each.

This series can still go either way and through three games, it’s all depended on which team brings a more assertive approach starting with Harden in game 1 and the full-team effort of the Celtics in game 2 before an Al Horford renaissance in Game 3; he had just 16 points (2-12 3P) over the first two games combined but had 17 (5-7 3P) in Game 3. He and the Celtics will try to steal another road game on Sunday at 3:30 p.m.

Book and KD carry Suns to 121-114 win over Nuggets

Devin Booker once again went supernova while Kevin Durant broke out for his best game this postseason. Many were worried about not having enough support around those two — and the two stars were the only Suns with more than seven — but it was enough tonight, getting a combined 86 points and 17 assists from the duo.

The game turned as the third quarter turned into the fourth and the Suns continued a 14-0 run as Jock Landale stood in for Deandre Ayton sat on the bench with four fouls. Landale would again replace Ayton in the lineup after a frankly embarrassing sequence in the fourth, and it benefitted the Suns; Landale finished with six points (3-3 FG), nine rebounds, one steal and was +10 in 22 minutes.

I didn’t think the Suns would be able to beat a Nuggets effort that included 83 points, 35 rebounds, and 22 assists combined from Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Michael Porter Jr., but the homecourt advantage in favor of Phoenix had to help on that front. The Suns will try to finish off their homestand 2-0 when Game 4 tips at 8 p.m. on Sunday.