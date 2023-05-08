James Harden’s friendship with MSU shooting victim is feel good story of NBA Playoffs

Throughout the Philadelphia 76ers season, James Harden has been playing with John Hao on his mind. Hao is a massive James Harden fan who was paralyzed after the shooting at Michigan State University that claimed the lives of three students. Shortly after the shooting, Hao developed a friendship with Harden over FaceTime, and after Harden learned that Hao was a fan of his, he sent him sneakers, donated money and would call to offer encouragement.

Hao was at Game 4 of Celtics-Sixers, a thrilling game that the Sixers won 116-115. Harden was once again phenomenal, pouring in 42 points, nine assists and eight rebounds, and this clutch shot to give Philadelphia the victory.

JAMES HARDEN GAME WINNER. pic.twitter.com/FiK59uw8VI — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) May 7, 2023

After the game, Harden signed his shoes and gave them to Hao, who got a front row seat for Harden’s masterful performance in the game. A touching gesture that Harden made for his friend who recently left a Chicago rehabilitation facility, according to NBA.com.

Harden also posted this tribute on Hao on Instagram after the game, calling Hao is “good luck charm.”

After the game, Harden and Hao sat down with the Sixers social media team, where Harden said that Hao had to be back for Game 6 of the series, because every time Hao is in the building, Harden has a great game and the Sixers win. “Every day is an opportunity to get better, just keep that mindset,” Harden told Hao in the video.

you heard the man. see you game 6, John. pic.twitter.com/FCxgdWswJs — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) May 8, 2023

Harden and Hao’s friendship is something that’s been very cool to see, and to see how much Harden cares for Hao and wants to help him is awesome. Harden and the Sixers are going out of their way to help Hao and in return, they’ve actually gotten a new Sixers fan.