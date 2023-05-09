Meet the NBA’s All-Defense teams for 2022-2023, featuring Draymond Green and Dillon Brooks

The NBA has announced its All-Defense teams for the 2022-2023 season. The league picked 10 players total to represent the two teams. The NBA’s First-Team All-Defense selections are led by NBA Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr., and also includes two players who have never made an All-Defensive team in Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso and Cleveland Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley. The Second-Team All-Defense selections are led by Draymond Green, who makes the eighth All-Defense appearance of his career.

Here are the 2022-2023 NBA All-Defense teams via Shams Charania of The Athletic.

NBA First-Team All-Defense 2022-2023

Jaren Jackson Jr., F/C, Memphis Grizzlies: Jackson won Defensive Player of the Year this season for the Grizzlies despite missing the start of the season with a stress fracture in his foot. His combination of mobility and shot-blocking has made him one of the league’s best defensive bigs at 23 years old.

Brook Lopez, C, Milwaukee Bucks: Lopez is the oldest member of the All-Defense team at 35 years old. He led another top-five defense for the Bucks with his stout rim protection skills.

Evan Mobley, F, Cleveland Cavaliers: Still only 21 years old, Mobley blossomed into one of the league’s best defenders in his second season. It feels like it’s only a matter of time before he wins a Defensive Player of the Year award in Cleveland.

Jrue Holiday, G, Milwaukee Bucks: This is Holiday’s fifth All-Defense selection, and third First-Team All-Defense selection. Unfortunately, he couldn’t do anything to stop Jimmy Butler in the first round of the NBA Playoffs as the Bucks were eliminated in a stunning upset.

Alex Caruso, G, Chicago Bulls: The 29-year-old played a career-high 67 games this season, and was rated as the most impactful defensive player in the league by the stat EPM.

NBA Second-Team All-Defense 2022-2023

Bam Adebayo, C, Miami Heat: Adebayo combines quickness on the perimeter and strength inside to be one of the league’s most versatile defensive big men. This is the fourth straight year he’s made Second-Team All-Defense.

Draymond Green, F, Golden State Warriors: Green remains as brilliant as ever defensively despite now being 33 years old. He’s the glue that holds the Warriors together.

OG Anunoby, F, Toronto Raptors: Anunoby was the third most impactful defensive player in the league this year by EPM. The 25-year-old has the length and strength to matchup with the NBA’s best wing scorers.

Dillon Brooks, F, Memphis Grizzlies: Yes, that Dillon Brooks. The outspoken Grizzlies forward may miss a lot of shots on offense and talk a lot of trash off the court, but he’s a trusted wing defender who can take on superstar assignments.

Derrick White, G, Boston Celtics: White has been a key defensive guard for the Celtics since they acquired him at last season’s trade deadline from the Spurs. This is his first All-Defense selection.

