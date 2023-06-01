 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
SBNation.com homepage

Filed under:

Paul George’s impersonation of Charles Barkley is too good

This is SO GOOD.

By James Dator
/ new

It turns out that Paul George isn’t knocking down shots he’s knocking impersonations out of the park.

My only gripe with Paul’s take on Charles Barkley is that it doesn’t go on enough. This is a really, really good impression of Chuck — and he’s got Barkley’s unique pattern of speech down pat. Now what we need to see is George go on the Inside the NBA set and have a full back-and-forth conversation with Chuck while doing the Chuck voice.

Before you say “this is easy,” know what Barkley really isn’t an easy impersonation to do — at least not well. Hell, Kenan Thompson has been doing Chuck for years on Saturday Night Live and it’s nothing compared to what Paul George can do.

I really want to know if Chuck is the only impression that Paul George can do, or whether he has a ton in his back pocket.

Next Up In NBA

Loading comments...