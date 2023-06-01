Paul George’s impersonation of Charles Barkley is too good

It turns out that Paul George isn’t knocking down shots he’s knocking impersonations out of the park.

Paul George gives a pretty good Charles Barkley impression on his podcast pic.twitter.com/YH1xT77OsC — hoops bot (@hoops_bot) May 31, 2023

My only gripe with Paul’s take on Charles Barkley is that it doesn’t go on enough. This is a really, really good impression of Chuck — and he’s got Barkley’s unique pattern of speech down pat. Now what we need to see is George go on the Inside the NBA set and have a full back-and-forth conversation with Chuck while doing the Chuck voice.

Before you say “this is easy,” know what Barkley really isn’t an easy impersonation to do — at least not well. Hell, Kenan Thompson has been doing Chuck for years on Saturday Night Live and it’s nothing compared to what Paul George can do.

I really want to know if Chuck is the only impression that Paul George can do, or whether he has a ton in his back pocket.