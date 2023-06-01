Christian Braun can join exclusive list of NBA, NCAA back-to-back champions with Nuggets title

Christian Braun caught the eye of NBA evaluators when he emerged as a key player on the Kansas Jayhawks’ 2022 national championship team. The Denver Nuggets selected the 6’6 junior wing with the No. 21 overall pick in the ensuring NBA Draft.

SB Nation gave the Nuggets a B+ grade for the pick, writing “Love this pick for the Nuggets. Braun plays with great intensity, can get after it at the point of attack defensively, and has even more shooting upside than his college numbers show. He was a key part of a national title team at Kansas, and should be able to contribute right away for a Nuggets team with title aspirations this year.”

The Denver Nuggets are now on the brink of making their championship dreams come true. The Nuggets are in the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history led by the superstar play of big man Nikola Jokic. The Nuggets surround Jokic and co-star Jamal Murray with a group of big defenders and shooters, and that includes Braun, who has established himself a real playoff piece during this postseason run.

If the Nuggets win the championship, Braun will be the sixth player in history to immediately follow a college basketball championship with an NBA championship. Here’s the full list, via Reddit:

Magic Johnson, (Michigan State 1979, Los Angeles Lakers 1980)

Bill Russell (San Francisco 1956, Boston Celtics 1957)

Henry Bibby (UCLA 1972, New York Knicks 1973)

Billy Thompson (Louisville 1986, Los Angeles Lakers 1987)

Arnie Ferrin (Utah 1948, Minneapolis Lakers 1949)

Christian Braun could join a list that includes Magic Johnson and Bill Russell if the Nuggets win it all. Who would have guessed that coming into this year?

Braun didn’t play much for the Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals, but he was a key piece during the second round series against the Phoenix Suns. He averaged more than 13 minutes per game off the bench in that series, and earned praise for defending Kevin Durant on select possessions. Braun shot 35.4 percent from three in his rookie year, and should be a nice piece around Jokic for Denver moving forward.

By the way, his last name is pronounced like “Brown.” Just a little tip for you while watching the 2023 NBA Finals.