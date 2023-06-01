 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
SBNation.com homepage

Filed under:

Ja Morant’s suspension is coming after the NBA Finals, and it sounds like a big one

Adam Silver says Ja Morant’s latest gun suspension is coming after the NBA Finals, and he didn’t sound happy.

By Ricky O'Donnell
/ new
NBA: Finals-Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said that the league will issue a punishment to Ja Morant for his latest gun-related incident after the 2023 NBA Finals. Silver spoke to the media ahead of Game 1 between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat, and said the NBA uncovered new information since it began its investigation in mid May.

Silver said the league didn’t want to take attention away from the NBA Finals by announcing the Morant suspension now. But with his stern words ahead of Game 1, he’s only building speculation on how long Morant’s suspension will be. You can bet every sports show in the country will be talking about that on Friday right after they talk about the Nuggets vs. the Heat.

Morant was suspended for eight games in March after he was shown flashing a gun on Instagram Live while in a Denver club. When Morant was again shown holding a gun in his friend’s Instagram Live video in May, the Grizzlies immediately suspended him from team activities and the NBA began an investigation.

Here’s what Silver said about Morant when he addressed the media at the NBA Finals on Thursday:

After the first incident, Morant went to a counseling facility in Florida, and met with Silver in New York City to discuss the serious nature of his action and of his suspension. Silver already warned Morant in a face-to-face meeting in March. An eight-game suspension didn’t work. How many games will Morant be suspended for now?

Adam Silver said he wanted to keep attention on the Finals, but it may not have worked. The length of Morant’s suspension will now been a major point of speculation until the punishment is levied. It wouldn’t feel too surprising if the suspension is around 20 games. Others have speculated it could be a 40-game suspension, or maybe even last for the entire season.

The NBA sure seems like it’s going to make an example out of Morant. All the fans can do is wonder just how long the suspension will be until it’s announced.

Next Up In NBA

Loading comments...