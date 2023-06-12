NBA mock draft 2023: Updated projection with big changes less than 2 weeks from draft

It’s almost jarring how fast the NBA Draft sneaks up on the league calendar even if you’re the type of person who spends the whole year preparing for it (guilty). Once the NBA Finals end, it’s a sprint to the draft with rumors and smoke screens bubbling up in equal measure until the big night finally arrives.

Victor Wembanyama, the 7’5 big man from France being hailed as one of the best prospects in history, will be the No. 1 overall pick to the San Antonio Spurs. After that, it gets interesting. The Charlotte Hornets sit at No. 2, the Portland Trail Blazers pick at No. 3, and the Houston Rockets will select at No. 4. There are two point guards — Scoot Thompson and Amen Thompson — and one big wing (Brandon Miller) expected to go in the next three picks, but it’s impossible to say what order they will come off the board at this point.

With the 2023 NBA Draft coming on June 22, here’s our latest projection of the first round. A lot has changed from our last mock after the lottery in May. We’ll break down the most important picks and most fascinating draft day decisions after the table.

NBA mock draft 2023: Post-NBA Finals edition Pick Team Player Position From Pick Team Player Position From 1 San Antonio Spurs Victor Wembanyama Big/Forward Metropolitans 92 (France) 2 Charlotte Hornets Scoot Henderson Guard G League Ignite 3 Portland Trail Blazers Amen Thompson Guard Overtime Elite 4 Houston Rockets Brandon Miller Wing Alabama 5 Detroit Pistons Cam Whitmore Wing Villanova 6 Orlando Magic Ausar Thompson Wing Overtime Elite 7 Indiana Pacers Jarace Walker Forward Houston 8 Washington Wizards Anthony Black Guard Arkansas 9 Utah Jazz Taylor Hendricks Forward UCF 10 Dallas Mavericks Cason Wallace Guard Kentucky 11 Orlando Magic Gradey Dick Wing Kansas 12 Oklahoma City Thunder Bilal Coulibaly Wing Metropolitans 92 (France) 13 Toronto Raptors Kobe Bufkin Guard Michigan 14 New Orleans Pelicans Keyonte George Guard Baylor 15 Atlanta Hawks Noah Clowney Big/Forward Alabama 16 Utah Jazz (via Timberwolves) Nick Smith Jr. Guard Arkansas 17 Los Angeles Lakers Jalen Hood-Schifino Guard Indiana 18 Miami Heat Jordan Hawkins Guard UConn 19 Golden State Warriors Jett Howard Forward Michigan 20 Houston Rockets (via Clippers) Dereck Lively II Big Duke 21 Brooklyn Nets Dariq Whitehead Guard Duke 22 Brooklyn Nets (via Suns) Kris Murray Forward Iowa 23 Portland Trail Blazers (via Knicks) James Nnaji Center FC Barcelona 24 Sacramento Kings Jaime Jacquez Wing UCLA 25 Memphis Grizzlies Brandin Podziemski Guard Santa Clara 26 Indiana Pacers (via Cavs) Leonard Miller Forward G League Ignite 27 Charlotte Hornets (via Nuggets) Brice Sensabaugh Wing Ohio State 28 Utah Jazz (via 76ers) Rayan Rupert Wing New Zealand Breakers (France) 29 Indiana Pacers (via Celtics) Ben Sheppard Guard Belmont 30 Los Angeles Clippers (via Bucks) GG Jackson Forward South Carolina

Victor Wembanyama lives up to the hype

We won’t spend too much time on the No. 1 overall pick here because so much has been said and written about Wembanyama already. Check out my piece from the day of last year’s draft for a deep dive on why he’s so special.

The Spurs really feel like the perfect landing spot for Wemby even before you get to their history developing both transcendent big men (Tim Duncan, David Robinson) and international stars (Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili). Last year’s first rounder Jeremy Sochan will be a wonderful fit as the four next to Wembanyama for his athleticism, rebounding, passing vision, and developing ability to put the ball on the floor. Devin Vassell is a do-it-all wing on both ends of the floor who can provide stout help defense and hit threes. I’m excited to see if Blake Wesley can be the athletic rim attacker this team needs even if the Spurs could use a more veteran hand at point.

Mostly, though, this is a great spot for Wembanyama because he’ll be able to test out of the limits of his skill set for the first few years. He should try to develop his creation ability even if there are some ugly moments. He should shoot threes off the catch, off the dribble, and off movement even if the percentages aren’t immediately great. He should defend the pick-and-roll in different coverages. There should not be much pressure on Wembanyama to lead the Spurs to a ton of victories, not for the first year or two of his career at least. That experimental phase should be an extension of his season with Metropolitans, and it will be thrilling to watch as he starts to build himself into an All-Star talent.

The Hornets have the NBA Draft’s first big decision at No. 2

The Charlotte Hornets have a true franchise cornerstone in LaMelo Ball, but otherwise might have the least talented roster in the NBA. It puts them in a fascinating position with the No. 2 pick in the draft: do they take the ‘best player available’ even if it’s a point guard, or do they draft for fit?

G League Ignite point guard Scoot Henderson was the consensus No. 2 prospect in this class behind Wembanyama for nearly the entirety of this cycle. Henderson is a jacked 6’2 point guard with a 6’9 wingspan who has a blazing first step, incredible open floor speed, and has started to master the art of playmaking in the pick-and-roll. There are some legitimate concerns about his fit next to Ball: Henderson has not proven himself as a spot-up shooter playing off-the-ball, and the defensive fit looks shaky at best for the immediate future.

Brandon Miller is seen as a more seamless fit next to Ball. At 6’9, the Alabama freshman is the type of big wing with shooting ability every team is said to covet. Miller is not an elite athlete, but he’s a pretty good passer and can leverage his immense size to both shoot over opponents on the perimeter and finish over them at the rim. He hit 38.4 percent of his threes on 276 attempts in college, with 83 percent of those looks being assisted. It’s easy to envision a future where Ball can sling passes to Miller at the three-point line, and the Hornets have more size to defend on the other end.

The question mark for Miller is his burst off the dribble. He doesn’t create much separation when attacking the defense off the bounce in addition to not getting a ton of lift on his finishes around the rim. He isn’t always super decisive with his offensive attacks, and will need to tighten his handle if he wants to reach whatever creation potential he’s supposed to have.

Miller is the odds-on favorite to go No. 2 to Charlotte right now, but don’t forget that Jabari Smith Jr. was supposed to go No. 1 last season before the Orlando Magic called an audible at the buzzer and made the right choice with Paolo Banchero. We went with Henderson in this mock because he’s the best player on the board, and the Hornets can’t afford to pass on the best talent given the state of their roster.

Will the Portland Trail Blazers trade the pick or keep it?

Even before the Trail Blazers moved up to No. 3 overall in the draft lottery, Portland was about to face a tantalizing decision with its pick. Superstar guard Damian Lillard made it no secret that he wants Portland to add veteran talent over the offseason — which would mean trading this pick. Is the Blazers’ front office on the same page as Dame? If not, could Lillard request a trade later this offseason?

If Miller goes No. 2 as expected, the Blazers would be choosing between two point guards in Henderson and Thompson if they keep the pick. Both are amazing talents who would be ideal long-term building blocks next to Shaedon Sharpe, Portland’s lottery pick last year. Neither would likely be ready to help the team make the playoffs next season, which is what Lillard wants.

Who could Portland trade this pick for? Mikal Bridges, Jaylen Brown, Zach LaVine, and Pascal Siakam are four possibilities, but it takes both sides to agree to a trade for it to go through. Given that Portland hired ESPN draft mastermind Mike Schmitz to the front office last year, I’m skeptical that Portland actually wants to trade this pick. The Blazers are more than one move away from contention, in my humble opinion. Passing on a stud 19- or 20-year-old guard to appease a star who turns 33 years old this summer just isn’t great process unless you’re immediately contending.

My bold prediction is that Portland keeps the pick, selects Henderson or Thompson, and Lillard asks for a trade before the season begins.

Who are the draft’s biggest risers?

Here are three players who could get picked way earlier than most expected a couple months ago:

Bilal Coulibaly, F, Metropolitans 92 : Evaluators watching Victor Wembanyama all year noticed a young, emerging wing on his team who deserved real first round consideration of his own. Coulibaly is a 6’6 swingman with a 7’2 wingspan who combines elite athleticism with sky-high defensive potential and some shot-up shooting upside. His improved play on the Mets’ run to the league finals has given him new momentum while the rest of this draft class has been done playing competitive games for months. His ability to contest shots on the perimeter with his absurd length + leaping combo is incredibly enticing, but it may take a few years for him to figure out his offense.

: Evaluators watching Victor Wembanyama all year noticed a young, emerging wing on his team who deserved real first round consideration of his own. Coulibaly is a 6’6 swingman with a 7’2 wingspan who combines elite athleticism with sky-high defensive potential and some shot-up shooting upside. His improved play on the Mets’ run to the league finals has given him new momentum while the rest of this draft class has been done playing competitive games for months. His ability to contest shots on the perimeter with his absurd length + leaping combo is incredibly enticing, but it may take a few years for him to figure out his offense. Kobe Bufkin, G, Michigan : Bufkin just kept getting better and better during his two years at Michigan. The combo guard is enticing for his ability to play on or off the ball. He was an incredible finisher at the rim (68.8 percent) and created most of those looks himself with only 26 percent being assisted. He also shoots an easy ball from the perimeter, connecting on 35.5 percent of his threes and 85 percent of his free throws. Bufkin’s pesky perimeter defense is also solid, and he even measured a bit taller than expected at a shade over 6’4 barefoot. Bufkin is not an overwhelming athlete, and his thin frame is a bit of a concern, but the two-way ability and offensive versatility here is real.

: Bufkin just kept getting better and better during his two years at Michigan. The combo guard is enticing for his ability to play on or off the ball. He was an incredible finisher at the rim (68.8 percent) and created most of those looks himself with only 26 percent being assisted. He also shoots an easy ball from the perimeter, connecting on 35.5 percent of his threes and 85 percent of his free throws. Bufkin’s pesky perimeter defense is also solid, and he even measured a bit taller than expected at a shade over 6’4 barefoot. Bufkin is not an overwhelming athlete, and his thin frame is a bit of a concern, but the two-way ability and offensive versatility here is real. Dereck Lively II, C, Duke: Lively was the No. 2 overall recruit entering Duke according to the RSCI, but his one-and-done year was uneven at best: he was slowed by a calf injury early in the season, and scored in double-figures only once in his first 21 games. Eventually, Lively started to come on and showed the upside people saw from him in high school. Lively is a long rim-protecting center whose 12.7 percent block rate ranked No. 3 in all of DI. He’s also a very good rebounder, especially on the offensive end, and dunks everything inside. The shooting potential Lively was supposed to have never showed up, and he doesn’t have much of an offensive bag when he can’t dunk. There’s buzz that he could even go in the top-10 to Dallas.

What were the hardest picks to peg?

These are the picks I struggled with in this projection: