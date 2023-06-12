The Jokic brothers tossing Mike Malone in the air was funniest part of Nuggets’ championship celebration

Nikola Jokic’s comically large older brothers are part of the Denver Nuggets’ extended universe. Nemanja and Strahinja Jokic were in the building to support their baby bro on Monday night as the Nuggets clinched their first championship in franchise history with a 94-89 win over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Finals. Nikola Jokic was named NBA Finals MVP after another masterful performance.

After the final buzzer sounded, Jokic’s large brothers sought out Nuggets head coach Mike Malone and tossed him the air like a beanbag. Watch the video of the Jokic brothers celebrating with Malone here:

Jokic's brothers and Michael Malone pic.twitter.com/wWsSduMXg6 — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) June 13, 2023

The Jokic brothers’ reaction is even funnier when pitted against how their Finals MVP brother acted after the buzzer. Jokic told ESPN: “The job is finished. We can go home now.” While everyone else looked ready to party, Jokic was mostly just happy to get off work.

What an incredible moment for the Nuggets. This team looks like it’s going to be a force in the Western Conference for years to come.