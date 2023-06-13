Nike’s Nikola Jokic ad is so simple, yet so perfect

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is a man of very few actual basketball interests. After winning the NBA Finals, Jokic looked like it was just another Monday night at the office. He sounded like a man who really just wanted to get home from work.

Jokic just wants to go back home and watch his horses race, but now he has to stay in Denver for a work celebration and that’s just all a pain honestly.

Nike released a special ad after the Nuggets won the championship, chronicling Jokic and his rise from “the player drafted during a Quesarito commercial” to one of the best big men to ever play the game, and it’s just perfect in every way for this player.

Congrats to the Joker and the @nuggets on a franchise-first NBA Championship. pic.twitter.com/Bp81FtWFEE — Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) June 13, 2023

This feels less like an ad celebrating the accomplishments of the biggest moment in every NBA player’s career and more like the setup for a hilarious Tim Robinson sketch. The music in the background is more befitting of a Wes Andersen film, and not commemorating a title. Yet, it works so perfectly for the Nuggets unassuming superstar, a player who would rather sit at home with his family than celebrate a world title.

"The job is done, we can go home now."



Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets complete the mission of bringing the 2022-23 NBA Championship to Denver! pic.twitter.com/Af9nOROEfz — NBA (@NBA) June 13, 2023

“The job is done, we can go home now” might be the funniest thing said after winning any major trophy, at least in my lifetime, but it’s perfect for Jokic, just like the ad Nike did for him.