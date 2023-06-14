Bradley Beal trade rumors are more real than ever, and 2 title contenders want him

Fresh off of a magical run to the NBA Finals, the Miami Heat are hot in rumors to add a former All-Star to their roster. No, this isn’t about Portland Trail Blazers PG Damian Lillard—but Washington Wizards SG Bradley Beal.

The Wizards are working with Beal on a possible trade this summer, according to new reports from insiders Shams Charania and Adrian Wojnarowski. The rumor comes weeks after the Wizards’ overhauled their front office, now led by former Clippers executive Michael Winger.

While Washington’s last front office was content to hang on to Beal, it appears that the new bosses are ready to rebuild — and that starts with trading their long-time star.

Beal has been at the center of trade talks for a LONG time now, but signed a five-year, $251 million max contract with the Wizards last June. In addition to that trade, Beal has a no-trade clause that he can activate, so he can be traded to the team of his choosing.

The Miami Heat are the first team mentioned as a possible suitor. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Philadelphia 76ers get in the running, too, especially if they lose James Harden in free agency.

It could possibly mean that there’s a third team that gets involved if Beal goes to Miami. The Heat own the 18th overall pick this year, which could help start trade talks.

In addition to Miami’s interest, the Milwaukee Bucks are also said to be a Beal suitor:

“Expect the Miami Heat to emerge as significant suitors for Bradley Beal… I’m told another team looming as a potential suitor...the Milwaukee Bucks.”



The Wizards could also be looking to finally kick their rebuild into high gear. Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma will both be free agents and could be on their way out. Kuzma has said he intends to decline his player option and will be a free agent, and Porzingis’ player option is $36 million this upcoming season.

It’ll take a lot of legwork, but with early rumors being drawn to Miami, it’s hard not to believe that it’ll become reality.