NBA Draft results 2023: Pick-by-pick tracker for each selection

The 2023 Victor Wembanyama Draft ... excuse us ... the 2023 NBA Draft is here.

After months of speculation surrounding who will be picked after the French phenom, we’ll finally get the chance to figure it out Thursday night. Outside of Wembanyama, there are multiple highly talented and interesting prospects at the top of the draft. G League Ignite’s Scoot Henderson is a big, fast and dynamic lead guard who’s had comparisons to Derrick Rose thrown his way. Alabama’s Brandon Miller is a smooth shooting wing player with potential through the roof, and Villanova’s Cam Whitmore is a bouncy wing player with loads of potential.

This is also an interesting draft because of the names that could be on the move during the night. Portland star PG Damian Lillard’s name has been hot in trade talks this week, and could see a move during the night of the draft. The New Orleans Pelicans could also be in contention for a rebuild, meaning they would be willing to trade either Zion Williamson or Brandon Ingram. With Bradley Beal now a Phoenix Sun, one big trade piece has fallen, making the NBA Draft the next big time for pieces to be moved.

We will be updating the selections all throughout Thursday night, so come back early and often!