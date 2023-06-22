 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NBA Draft results 2023: Pick-by-pick tracker for each selection

Follow along with the 2023 NBA draft with our pick-by-pick tracker

By Mark Schofield and Joseph Acosta
/ new
The 2023 Victor Wembanyama Draft ... excuse us ... the 2023 NBA Draft is here.

After months of speculation surrounding who will be picked after the French phenom, we’ll finally get the chance to figure it out Thursday night. Outside of Wembanyama, there are multiple highly talented and interesting prospects at the top of the draft. G League Ignite’s Scoot Henderson is a big, fast and dynamic lead guard who’s had comparisons to Derrick Rose thrown his way. Alabama’s Brandon Miller is a smooth shooting wing player with potential through the roof, and Villanova’s Cam Whitmore is a bouncy wing player with loads of potential.

This is also an interesting draft because of the names that could be on the move during the night. Portland star PG Damian Lillard’s name has been hot in trade talks this week, and could see a move during the night of the draft. The New Orleans Pelicans could also be in contention for a rebuild, meaning they would be willing to trade either Zion Williamson or Brandon Ingram. With Bradley Beal now a Phoenix Sun, one big trade piece has fallen, making the NBA Draft the next big time for pieces to be moved.

Check out our top-60 big board, as well as our deep dives into Wembanyama, the Thompson twins, and our on-site look at the 2023 NBA Scouting Combine. Additionally, you can bet on the draft order at DraftKings Sportsbook, and check out our 2023 mock drafts here, here, and here.

We will be updating the selections all throughout Thursday night, so come back early and often!

NBA Draft Results 2023

Pick Team Player From Position Age/Class
1 San Antonio Spurs
2 Charlotte Hornets
3 Portland Trail Blazers
4 Houston Rockets
5 Detroit Pistons
6 Orlando Magic
7 Indiana Pacers
8 Washington Wizards
9 Utah Jazz
10 Dallas Mavericks
11 Orlando Magic
12 Oklahoma City Thunder
13 Toronto Raptors
14 New Orleans Pelicans
15 Atlanta Hawks
16 Utah Jazz
17 Los Angeles Lakers
18 Miami Heat
19 Golden State Warriors
20 Houston Rockets
21 Brooklyn Nets
22 Brooklyn Nets
23 Portland Trail Blazers
24 Sacramento Kings
25 Boston Celtics
26 Indiana Pacers
27 Charlotte Hornets
28 Utah Jazz
29 Indiana Pacers
30 Los Angeles Clippers
Round 2
31 Detroit Pistons
32 Indiana Pacers
33 San Antonio Spurs
34 Charlotte Hornets
35 Washington Wizards
36 Orlando Magic
37 Oklahoma City Thunder
38 Sacramento Kings
39 Charlotte Hornets
40 Denver Nuggets
41 Charlotte Hornets
42 Washington Wizards
43 Portland Trail Blazers
44 San Antonio Spurs
45 Memphis Grizzlies
46 Atlanta Hawks
47 Los Angeles Lakers
48 Los Angeles Clippers
49 Cleveland Cavaliers
50 Oklahoma City Thunder
51 Brooklyn Nets
52 Phoenix Suns
53 Minnesota Timberwolves
54 Sacramento Kings
55 Indiana Pacers
56 Memphis Grizzlies
57 Washington Wizards
58 Milwaukee Bucks

