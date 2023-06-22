The Celtics traded Marcus Smart hours after tweeting a tribute video

Social media teams for sports franchises work year-round to keep fans engaged, and that work continues into the off-season.

Sometimes, however, that can create an awkward situation.

That was the case with the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. Early in the day, the team shared a tribute to guard Marcus Smart, highlighting his hustle, intensity, and prowess on both ends of the court:

"I go out there and leave everything I have on the floor."



Nobody hustles harder than @smart_MS3 pic.twitter.com/5zy629nj9E — Boston Celtics (@celtics) June 21, 2023

A fitting tribute to a key member of a franchise that has made deep playoff runs the past two seasons.

One ... slight problem, however.

As the social media team was sharing this, the front office was working the phone lines. And hours after the video went up, Smart suddenly was not a member of the Celtics anymore. Boston traded the guard to the Memphis Grizzlies in a three-way trade:

Boston is trading Marcus Smart to Memphis, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 22, 2023

As part of the deal, Boston receives a pair of first-round selections from Memphis — including No. 25 overall tonight — as well as Kristaps Porziņģis from the Washington Wizards.

Porziņģis likely gives Boston the upgrade in the front court they have been looking for, and a trio of Porziņģis, Jayson Tatum, and Jaylen Brown looks solid on paper. But in exchange the Celtics lose the presence of Smart on both ends of the court, as well as his hustle and intensity.

Something the team’s social media department was highlighting in the hours before the deal.