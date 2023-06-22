Warriors trade Jordan Poole for Chris Paul in latest mind-blowing NBA deal

The Golden State Warriors are acquiring Chris Paul from the Washington Wizards for a trade package headlined by Jordan Poole. Golden State is sending Poole, a protected 2030 first round pick, and a 2027 second round pick to Washington for Paul, according to insider Shams Charania.

The Warriors signed Poole to a four-year, $140 extension before last season. The Warriors were the defending champions heading into the season, but things started to unravel early when Draymond Green punched Poole at practice with the moment caught on video. Poole went on to have an underwhelming season, and the Warriors were ultimately eliminated in the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Golden State was looking for cap relief by getting off Poole’s deal. Green is also a free agent this season, and would like to return on a long-term deal. This trade frees up more space within the luxury tax for Golden State with a new CBA looming that features bigger penalties for teams that pay the tax.

It’s the third big move of the offseason for Washington after hiring a new front office. The Wizards have already shipped out Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns, traded Kristaps Porzingis for Tyus Jones in a three-team deal, and have now acquired Poole. Poole is just 24 years old and begins his four-year contract this upcoming season.

The Wizards are also getting 2022 second round pick Ryan Rollins in the deal.

Poole averaged 20.3 points per game last season, a career-high, but saw his efficiency plummet. He only hit 33.6 percent of his threes, and finished with a slightly below average 57.3 true shooting percentage. Poole also posted a career-high turnover rate, and was targeted relentlessly on defense throughout the playoffs. Poole has a reputation as one of the worst defenders in the league. He’ll have to be better on that end playing next to another small guard in Tyus Jones on the Wizards.

Paul turned 38 years old in May. He was injured again in the playoffs, being unable to finish the Phoenix Suns’ second round series vs. the Nuggets. Paul played 32 minutes per game in Phoenix last year, but should slot into a smaller role on the Warriors. If Paul is playing about 20 minutes per game, his playmaking and mid-range scoring could be more effective when it really counts. With the Warriors likely to re-sign Green, Paul joins a core in Golden State that includes Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney, and third-year wings Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga.

We’ll update this story as it develops.