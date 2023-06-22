Instant grades on every 2023 NBA Draft first round pick

The 2023 NBA Draft was never going to feature any drama in regards to the No. 1 overall pick. Victor Wembanyama has a case as one of the greatest prospects in the history of the sport. The 7’5 French big man learned that he’ll start his career with the San Antonio Spurs after the team somehow landed the first pick in the lottery once again. Wembanyama will be the third generational 7-footer to play for coach Gregg Popovich as he follows in the footsteps of David Robinson and Tim Duncan.

There has been debate over the next best player in the class once Wembanyama goes off the board. G League Ignite point guard Scoot Henderson has a blazing first step and advanced chops in the pick-and-roll. Alabama freshman Brandon Miller is a 6’9 wing who can torch the nets from deep when he gets hot. Twins Amen and Ausar Thompson are elite run-and-jump athletes who are oozing with upside despite their shaky jump shots.

We're going to give out live grades on every first round pick. Keep refreshing this page all night.

We’re going to give out live grades on every first round pick. Keep refreshing this page all night.

1. San Antonio Spurs - Victor Wembanyama, C, Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92

Grade: A+

Wembanyama is one of the best prospects in league history. Born in suburban Paris, the 19-year-old is set to be both the tallest and longest player in the NBA next season standing 7’5 in shoes with an 8-foot wingspan. He’s an incredibly fluid athlete for his size, able to play all over the floor on both offense and defense. Wembanyama easily profiles as a dominant rim finisher and shot blocker, but also he’s shown the ability to make three-pointers and defend the perimeter. If Wembanyama can stay healthy, he’s going to be the next international superstar to hit the NBA.

2. Charlotte Hornets - Brandon Miller, F, Alabama

Grade: B

We rated Scoot Henderson as the second best player in the draft. It’s easy to make the case that Brandon Miller is a better fit in Charlotte with LaMelo Ball entrenched at point guard, but the Hornets have the weakest overall talent base of any roster in the NBA, and should not be drafting for fit. Miller is a damn good prospect in his own right as a 6’9 shooter with impressive passing and ball handling ability, but his upside may be capped a bit by his lack of elite athleticism. As long as Miller can shoot around 40 percent from three, the Hornets won’t regret this pick. If his shot slips to around league-average efficiency, it’s fair to wonder if his game is well-rounded enough to be worth this pick.

3. Portland Trail Blazers - Scoot Henderson, G, G League Ignite

Grade: A

Henderson is a super fast, super strong point guard who can put pressure on the rim as a scorer, rip mid-range jumpers, and make advanced passing reads in the pick-and-roll. Henderson will need to improve his three-point shot and play up to his physical talent defensively, but he fits the mold of the hyper-athletic point guard that has always been coveted in the NBA. The real question now in Portland is what happens with Damian Lillard. Lillard reportedly preferred if this pick was traded for a veteran star, but Portland’s front office wasn’t on the same page. Whether Lillard asks out or not, Henderson is an incredible prize at No. 3 overall.

4. Houston Rockets - Amen Thompson, G, Overtime Elite

Grade: A

Thompson is a 6’7 point guard with a 7-foot wingspan who might be the most athletic player in the NBA next year. He also might be the worst shooter of any lead guard in the league. Houston might have been the best possible landing spot for him: they already have two great shooters in their core in Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr., and badly needed a playmaking point guard. Thompson is oozing with upside because he can bend the opposite defense at will off the dribble. His historically good first step helps makes him a walking paint touch, and he’s also able to score at the rim thanks to his incredible leaping ability. Amen’s ability to play on the ball will cover up his lack of shooting to some extent, but he’ll need to develop a reliable mid-range jumper and free throw stroke at minimum to reach his ceiling.

5. Detroit Pistons - Ausar Thompson, G, Overtime Elite

Grade: B

Ausar isn’t quite as explosive as his twin brother Amen, but he might have a more well-rounded game. Ausar is a more disciplined and effective defender, a tighter ball-handler, and a superior shooter — even if his three-point stroke remains a major work in progress. This is a bit of a strange fit for the Pistons given that the team’s biggest weakness is shooting next to Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, and Jalen Duren. Ausar isn’t going to help them in that area. At the same time, Ausar should provide an instant injection of athleticism and connective passing while acting as a super versatile defender. Detroit is loaded with high upside talent, but Ivey and Thompson need to improve as shooters to really make the pieces fit.

6. Orlando Magic - Anthony Black, G, Arkansasa

Grade: B

Black is a huge 6’7 point guard with a strong lower body who offers immense defensive versatility. He isn’t yet a great shooter after hitting only 30 percent of his threes and 70 percent of his free throws during his one year at Arkansas. I’m skeptical he has enough juice off the dribble to truly be a lead guard. Orlando really needs to add some shooting now with Black joining Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. A spacing crunch will be facing Orlando unless their core pieces all improve their jump shots. Either way, Black’s connective passing and switchable defense makes him the type of player every team needs in the playoffs.

7. Washington Wizards (traded by Pacers) - Bilal Coulibaly, F, Mets 92

Grade: C+

It’s easy to see the vision with Coulibaly: he’s an amazing run-and-jump athlete with a huge 7’2 wingspan who could become a tremendous defender. He’s just not close to being NBA ready right now. Coulibaly is one of the most raw prospects in this draft, but he sky-rocketed up draft boards lately by closing the season strong alongside Wembanyama on Mets 92. The Wizards are in full teardown mode after trading Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis already this offseason, and this pick was made with a long-term view in mind. The Wizards aren’t going to field a competitive team for a long, long time.

8. Indiana Pacers - Jarace Walker, F, Houston

Grade: A+

A perfect fit for both the player and the team. Walker is a powerful 6’8, 240-pound forward with a 7’2 wingspan who offers massive defensive potential, connective passing, some spot-up shooting, and some one-on-one scoring punch. Walker will be a tremendous supplemental shot blocker next to Myles Turner while also providing some wing stopper capabilities. This is also a great spot for him offensively because Indiana has enough shooters to cover up for his developing jumper. I think Walker has more scoring punch than he showed while being asked to play a winning role on a veteran Houston team in college. The core of Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin, Turner, and Walker suddenly intimidating on both ends of the floor.

9. Utah Jazz - Taylor Hendricks, F, UCF

Grade: B+

Hendricks is a big 6’9 forward who can block shots and shoot threes. While he may not have huge upside as a shot creator, he’s the type of player who can unlock so many team-building strategies for a roster just starting a rebuild in Utah. I’m interested to see if Hendricks can handle real minutes at center while playing next to Lauri Markkanen, but his ability to hammer home dunks near the rim and stretch the floor will be valuable regardless of how he slots into the lineup. He may not be a superstar, but he has one of the highest floors of any player in this draft.

10. Oklahoma City Thunder - Cason Wallace, G, Kentucky

Grade: A

The Thunder moved up two spots to land a perfect complementary guard in Wallace. Wallace is an elite defender with super quick and super strong hands. While he’s only 6’3, his strong lower body and incredible discipline allows him to defend bigger players. Wallace isn’t exactly a traditional point guard, but he’s a good spot-up shooter and can act as a secondary playmaker. He’s another tough defender and capable shooter for a promising Thunder core that includes Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Chet Holmgren, and Jalen Williams.

11. Orlando Magic - Jett Howard, F, Michigan

Grade: B+

This one was a little bit of a surprise, but I really like it for Orlando. The Magic needed a shooter. Most assumed Kansas’ Gradey Dick would have been the pick here, but Howard is almost as good with his jumper while still being a superior shot creator off the dribble. The issue with Howard is he isn’t a great athlete and struggles defensively. Well, the Magic got a great defender in Anthony Black with their first pick in this draft. Howard’s size (6’8) and shooting fits right in with Orlando’s promising core.

12. Dallas Mavericks - Dereck Lively II, C, Duke

Grade: C

Lively was a top recruit who didn’t quite live up to the hype as a freshman at Duke. He was excellent as a rim protector — finishing No. 3 in the country in block rate — but struggled to score and wasn’t a plus passer or shooter. Lively could have more offensive upside if he shows the shooting promise he put on display in high school, but that wasn’t evident at Duke. I had Lively just outside the top-30 on my board, so I can’t give this pick too high of a grade. That said, Dallas definitely needed size and shot blocking with Luka Doncic and (probably) Kyrie Irving entrenched in the lineup, so this pick does make some sense.

13. Toronto Raptors - Gradey Dick, G/F, Kansas

Grade: B+

Dick is 6’8 and might be the best shooter in the draft. He has a quick release, deep release, and impressive versatility as shooter, being able to sprint around screens and quickly square himself to the basket to hit shots. He’s played strong competition in both high school and college and has always survived defensively even if he’s never going to be a plsu defender. Toronto defensively needed shooting, and they drafted for need with this pick.