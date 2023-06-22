Victor Wembanyama was brought to tears in a legendary post-draft interview

Victor Wembanyama always knew he was going to be the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, but when the moment came and Adam Silver called his name, it was all too much to handle.

Victor Wembanyama lets all of the emotion out after being selected by the Spurs! pic.twitter.com/XnK4eJEroS — Ahn Fire Digital (@AhnFireDigital) June 23, 2023

In one of the legendary post-draft interviews of all time, Wemby was in tears and needed a tissue saying that it all felt real when Silver called his name. Surrounded by his brother, sister, and family — it was one of the sweetest moments of all time. The family talked about what the moment meant for all of them, not just Wemby.

Clearly this is a kid who has loved basketball his entire life, being tutored from a young age by his mother who was a professional basketball player in France. This all had special meaning for him, with there being an abundance of photos of young Wemby wearing a Tony Parker jersey, now continuing the incredible French connection in San Antonio.

It’s a huge day for the Spurs, a defining moment for the Wembanyama family, and we now usher in the arrival of a player we’ve never seen anything like before.