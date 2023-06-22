 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
SBNation.com homepage

Filed under:

Victor Wembanyama was brought to tears in a legendary post-draft interview

This was so amazing.

By James Dator
/ new

Victor Wembanyama always knew he was going to be the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, but when the moment came and Adam Silver called his name, it was all too much to handle.

In one of the legendary post-draft interviews of all time, Wemby was in tears and needed a tissue saying that it all felt real when Silver called his name. Surrounded by his brother, sister, and family — it was one of the sweetest moments of all time. The family talked about what the moment meant for all of them, not just Wemby.

Clearly this is a kid who has loved basketball his entire life, being tutored from a young age by his mother who was a professional basketball player in France. This all had special meaning for him, with there being an abundance of photos of young Wemby wearing a Tony Parker jersey, now continuing the incredible French connection in San Antonio.

It’s a huge day for the Spurs, a defining moment for the Wembanyama family, and we now usher in the arrival of a player we’ve never seen anything like before.

Next Up In NBA

Loading comments...