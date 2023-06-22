Brandon Miller’s pick made Hornets fans lose it and start swearing

For most Hornets fans it should have been a pretty easy choice at the No. 2 pick: Take Scoot Henderson. When the dust settled Charlotte went for fit over best player, taking lights-out shooter Brandon Miller over trying to find a way to play Scoot and LeMelo Ball together, two ball-dominant guards.

Hornets fans weren’t interested in fit though, and they absolutely lost it. Warning: There’s some NFSW language here.

The Hornets select Brandon Miller No. 2 overall.



Hornets fans at the @CrownClubCLT party are NOT excited for the Brandon Miller.



⚠️STRONG LANGUAGE

pic.twitter.com/mLPROC6mZY — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX) June 23, 2023

The sky might feel like it’s falling, but it’s really not that bad. If you told Hornets fans a few months ago that they were getting Brandon Miller they’d be over the moon. A knockdown off-ball shooter is exactly what this team needs to complement Ball, especially if the team plays to re-sign Miles Bridges.

It’s a pretty solid nucleus for the Hornets moving forward, especially considering Mark Williams’ breakout at the tail-end of the season when he got minutes. I know it stings now, Hornets fans, but it’ll be okay.