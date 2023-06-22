Yes, Jett Howard is Juwan Howard’s son and your knees hurt

The most sobering moment in the 2023 NBA Draft came at the No. 11 pick when the Orlando Magic selected Jett Howard ... yes, that’s Juwan Howard’s son.

With the 11th pick of the NBA Draft, the @OrlandoMagic select Jett Howard!



2023 #NBADraft presented by State Farm LIVE on ABC & ESPN. pic.twitter.com/XXXL1vM2Xz — NBA (@NBA) June 23, 2023

This is a very specific pain for olds, and one I feel too well. I started collecting basketball cards when just Juwan Howard was a rookie, and he was the guy you took as a rookie card as a throw-in trade when everyone on the playground was looking for Shaquille O’Neal and Alonzo Mourning cards from a couple of years earlier. Now he’s sitting next to his son and watching him head to Orlando.

if you were watching the man on the right play for Michigan, you need to go stretch right now pic.twitter.com/sNhTOWu20S — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 22, 2023

I’ve never felt a tweet so deeply in my soul and feel so bad while watching something come to fruition. Shout out to everyone who remembers watching Juwan Howard play at Michigan, also right now it’s after 9 p.m. and it’s almost bedtime.