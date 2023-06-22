Raptors pick 80 inch Dick in NBA Draft

Gradey Dick’s draft stock was shrinking, but the Great White North saw promise and potential. With the No. 13 pick in the NBA Draft, the Toronto Raptors selected 6’8” guard Gradey Dick out of Kansas, or 80 inches of Dick, if you’re normalizing his measurements.

There’s a lot to like about Dick. He plays hard, is a straight shooter, and was a great pick at this spot. For a while it seemed like we might see Magic Dick, or potentially Thunder Dick — but Toronto waited, biting their lip until Dick arrived at their spot.

Not only do the Raptors get a much-needed presence in the backcourt to help Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet, but he brings an element of Dick-swagger to Toronto. Look no further than his incredible suit, which he owed credit to Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz.

Toronto hasn’t had a Dick this famous since Drake, and it’s a big night in Canada.