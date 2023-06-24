Kevin Durant invaded Twitter Spaces to defend himself as top-5 NBA player

There are moments in everyone’s life as a sports fan where you realize that you’re watching greatness. LeBron James scoring 25 straight points against the Pistons in the Eastern Conference Finals, Patrick Mahomes throwing six touchdowns against the Steelers in 2018, Shohei Ohtani...well...being Shohei Ohtani.

Kevin Durant has solidified himself as one of the greats on the basketball court. However, on Friday he etched his name among the great Twitter users in the history of the app. Durant is known to have basketball discourse on that app with many a Twitter user, but this was the first time (to our knowledge, burners are everywhere folks) that he actually hopped on a Twitter space, a feature that basically lets you yell about your favorite things on an app that’s designed to let you yell about your favorite things.

Merely hopping into a Twitter space doesn’t make him one of the greats, no. Any old Twitter user can hop into a space and discuss hoop. Kevin Durant joined a Twitter space...TO DISCUSS IF KEVIN DURANT IS A TOP 5 PLAYER.

this app is special pic.twitter.com/oaAxHRulBh — Mark Schindler (@MG_Schindler) June 24, 2023

This is like those memes where you show up to your own funeral, but Kevin Durant did it in real life! This is his Mona Lisa. This is his Sistine Chapel. This is his Goofy Goober Rock.

But no, Durant didn’t just sit and listen to people tell him why he isn’t a top-five player. He defended his honor, and said the funniest thing that’s been said by a professional on a Twitter space.

KD really hopped into a Twitter Spaces called "Kevin Durant is not top 5"



(via @LegendOfWinning) pic.twitter.com/9aw3mLW94O — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 24, 2023

Hang his Twitter profile photo in the rafters, folks. He’s the best to ever do it.