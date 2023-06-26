NBA Draft team grades 2023: 8 clubs earn an ‘A’ for total draft night hauls

The immediate aftermath of the NBA Draft can be difficult to wrap your head around. Following the draft is a slow burn that builds up over 12 months until the day finally arrives. Suddenly, trades rearrange the order and players get sent to new teams all over the course of one night.

The 2023 NBA Draft is over with 58 players realizing their dream of hearing their name called. We gave out instant first round grades as the selections happened. We also handed out out our favorite fits in the draft. Now it’s time to look at every team’s full draft class and evaluate how they did.

These grades are mostly determined by a combination of team fit and how players were ranked on my pre-draft top-60 big board. We’ll have coverage this year’s rookie class at Las Vegas Summer League, too. Don’t forget to check out our first mock for the 2024 NBA Draft. Draft season never sleeps.

Atlanta Hawks | Grade: B

1.15 Kobe Bufkin, G, Michigan

2.39 Mouhamed Gueye, C, Washington State

2.46 Seth Lundy, F, Penn State

Bufkin felt like a BPA choice (non-Cam Whitmore edition) when Atlanta came onto the clock at No. 15. He can play either guard spot with impressive rim finishing and reliable spot-up three-point shooting, features that make him a nice fit as a third guard alongside Dejounte Murray and Trae Young. He could one day make either of them replaceable. Gueye is a bouncy hybrid big who could really look like a steal if he learns to shoot. Lundy is a four-year wing shooter with a strong center of gravity and long arms — a worthy flier to take midway through the second round.

Boston Celtics | Grade: B

2.38 Jordan Walsh, F, Arkansas

Walsh was one of my favorite second rounders as a strong-and-long forward with sky-high defensive potential. He has flashed some legitimate offensive skills as an open floor handler and passer, but his three-point shot is currently way underdeveloped. Fixing that will be his key to having a long career. Otherwise, I was a little bummed the Celtics traded out of No. 25 and so many other second round picks — it looks like it’s going to be a lot stronger than the next two right now, take some swings!

Brooklyn Nets | Grade: A-

1.21 Noah Clowney, F/C, Alabama

1.22 Dariq Whitehead, G, Duke

2.51 Jalen Wilson, F, Kansas

The Nets took a pair of upside swings in the first round that I really liked. Noah Clowney is a young and raw 6’10 hybrid big who could one day profile as a shot-blocking four who can space the floor to three-point range. He has a high ceiling, but the Nets are going to have to be patient. Dariq Whitehead never looked like the same athletically after hurting his foot in the preseason at Duke, but his progress as a three-point shooter was extremely encouraging. If he ever regains the explosiveness he showed at the high school level, he could look like a steal. Wilson was a superstar at the college level, but I’m a bit skeptical he doesn’t have the athleticism or shooting to cut it as a role player in the league.

Charlotte Hornets | Grade: B+

1.2 Brandon Miller, SF, Alabama

1.27 Nick Smith Jr., SG, Arkansas (via Nuggets)

2.31 James Nnaji, PF, Barcelona (via Celtics)

1.41 Amari Bailey, SG, UCLA (via Thunder)

I thought Scoot Henderson would have been a better choice at No. 2 overall, but Miller is a really good NBA prospect as a 6’9 wing who can run pick-and-roll and shoot threes with volume. Smith was a wonderful upside swing in the late first. He was projected as a top-5 pick a year ago before a rough freshman season at Arkansas that saw him battle through a knee injury. If he can stay healthy, he has real potential as a microwave scorer. Nnaji is an interesting bet in the early second as an athletic center who can make plays above the rim on both ends. Bailey was one of my favorite second rounders for his physicality and well-rounded skill set. The Hornets’ draft will ultimately be remembered for how the Miller over Henderson decision turns out, but they did add some real talent to the organization at every position in this draft.

Chicago Bulls | Grade: C

2.35 Julian Phillips, F, Tennessee

The Bulls traded into the second round to take the same type of prospect they seemingly select every year under Arturas Karnisovas: an athletic wing without much skill in their dribble/pass/shoot skill set. Phillips is a 6’7 wing with a 7-foot wingspan who recorded a 43-inch max vertical at the combine. He profiles as one of the better wing defenders in the class. The problem is that his offensive skill set is extremely raw right now. He probably needs to turn into an adequate shooter to make it, but his 82 percent free throw percentage is reason for optimism.

Cleveland Cavaliers | Grade: B

2.49 Emoni Bates, F, Eastern Michigan

I’m totally fine with taking a chance on Bates at No. 49. The Cavs have an obvious hole at the wing and need to keep adding shooters. Bates is a 6’9 wing who can really shoot it from deep, but needs to refine basically everything else, starting with his shot selection and defense. He’ll needs some G League seasoning, but Bates is worth the gamble in the second half of the second round.

Dallas Mavericks | Grade: B-

1.12 Dereck Lively II, C, Duke

1.24 Olivier-Maxence Prosper, F, Marquette

Dallas deserves props for addressing its two biggest needs on the roster by adding rim protection and wing defense. I thought Lively was one of the more overrated first round prospects because I doubt his offensive translation, but he’s an awesome shot blocker who should have a role day one. It’s possible I’m underrated his finishing and shooting potential, so I still think this is a fine pick given that everything will revolve around Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving offensively. O-Max is a super high energy forward on both ends. He’s a bit raw for a four-year college player, but if his shooting can keep developing the Mavs could have landed the heir to Dorian Finney-Smith’s vacated role.

Denver Nuggets | Grade: B+

1.29 Julian Strawther, F, Gonzaga (via Pacers)

2.32 Jalen Pickett, G, Penn State

2.37 Hunter Tyson, F, Clemson

Strawther was an inspired pick at No. 29. The 6’7 wing with knockdown shooting potential could have a role immediately playing off-the-ball around Nikola Jokic. I’m fascinated to see how Pickett’s game translates to the NBA because he mostly overpowered opposing college point guards with “booty ball” in college. I viewed him as more of a late second rounder than an early one, but I don’t hate it. Tyson is another potential wing shooter with good size, and a worthy bet at No. 37.

Detroit Pistons | Grade: B

1.5 Ausar Thompson, G.F, Overtime Elite

1.25 Marcus Sasser, G, Houston

I’m high on Thompson as the twin with more shooting, handling, and defensive skill, but I do worry about Detroit’s spacing now a little bit. Having Thompson share their floor with Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duran is going to create a cramped court. I viewed Sasser as more of a second rounder, and he seems like a bit of a weird fit on a team that already has a lot of guards. Sasser’s toughness and volume three-point shooting is impressive enough to him work if he gets an opportunity.

Golden State Warriors | Grade: B+

1.19 Brandin Podziemski, G, Santa Clara

2.57 Trayce Jackson-Davis, C, Indiana

Podziemski was a down transfer from Illinois to Santa Clara who put up incredible numbers despite his athletic deficiencies. Steve Kerr’s system feels like a perfect fit for his skill set where he can run around off the ball and strain the defense with his shooting. I’m a bit skeptical of how he’ll survive defensively, but at least he has decent size. Jackson-Davis was an awesome target in the late second as a finishing big who projects as a natural fit in the Warriors’ dribble-handoff actions.

Houston Rockets | Grade: A

1.4 Amen Thompson, G, Overtime Elite

1.20 Cam Whitmore, F, Villanova

The Rockets were choosing between Thomson and Whitmore with their No. 4 overall pick, and somehow left the draft with both after the latter’s stunning slide to No. 20. The Rockets feel like a great fit for Thompson. Houston badly needed a point guard to organize the offense for Jalen Green and Jabari Smith, and Thompson has significant playmaking potential at 6’7 with a 7-foot wingspan. Houston also has enough good shooters on the roster to insulate the fact that Thompson jumper needs to be completely reworked. Whitmore is a monster rim-attacker and capable three-point shooter who should have big scoring upside as he matures. Oh by the way, these were probably the two best athletes in the draft. These Rockets are going to fly.

Indiana Pacers | Grade: A

1.8 Jarace Walker, F, Houston

1.26 Ben Sheppard, G, Belmont

2.47 Mojave King, G, G League Ignite

2.55 Isaiah Wong, SG, Miami

Walker to the Pacers is a perfect fit. He’s a defensive wrecking ball at the four with both rim protection and wing stopper skills. He’ll provide immediate help for the league’s No. 26 defense. I also like that Walker won’t be reduced to a floor spacer offensively, because the Pacers have a capable stretch five in Myles Turner and a couple other good shooters in Tyrese Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin as part of their young core. I think Walker has more scoring upside than he showed while playing a winning role for Houston. Sheppard is a nice swing the late first as a older guard prospect with a well-rounded offensive skill set and enough to physicality to compete with defensively. Wong could also be a sleeper as a shot-creating guard who can hit tough shots.

Los Angeles Clippers | Grade: B

1.30 Kobe Brown, F, Missouri

2.48 Jordan Miller, F, Miami

The Clippers drafted pair of older prospects who profile big forwards with some perimeter skill in Brown and Miller. Brown is massive at 6’8, 250 pounds, and turned himself into first round by significantly improving his three-point stroke as a senior at Missouri. Miller was the lynchpin of Miami teams that made deep NCAA tournament runs the last two years. He’s a smart defender, a capable cutter and finisher, and just might be starting to make strides as a shooter.

Los Angeles Lakers | Grade: B-

1.17 Jalen Hood-Schifino, G, Indiana

2.40 Maxwell Lewis, F, Pepperdine (via Pacers)

It’s easy to see the appeal of Hood-Schifino as a 6’6 point guard who can make plays out of the pick-and-roll, but I’m a bit skeptical of his shooting and lack of elite athleticism. He’ll need to turn into a dynamic pull-up shooter to reach his ceiling. However, Lewis was one of my favorite picks of the second round as a spindly wing scorer with spot-up shooting potential.

Memphis Grizzlies | Grade: B+

2.45 GG Jackson II, F, South Carolina

2.56. Tarik Biberovic, F, Fenerbahce Beko

The Grizzlies made their big move just before the draft when they landed Marcus Smart in a three-team trade with the Celtics. Jackson is a nice upside gamble in the middle of the second round as a super young shot-creating forward. It feels like he could have been a top-five pick in the 2024 draft if he just didn’t accelerate into college early. He has a long way to go on refining both his approach and his skill set, but the talent is undeniable for a pick as late as No. 45.

Miami Heat | Grade: B

1.18 Jaime Jaquez Jr., SF, UCLA

Jaquez was a four-year college superstar at UCLA who slowly earned the NBA’s respect for his toughness, shot-making, and physical intensity. This felt a bit early for him to me but he’s basically a perfect fit for #HeatCulture so I can’t be too mad at it.

Milwaukee Bucks | Grade: B

2.36 Andre Jackson Jr., G, UConn

2.58 Chris Livingston, SF, Kentucky

Jackson is a big guard with big-time athleticism, impressive pass chops, and real defensive potential. He just can’t shoot, like at all. Livingston is a big, young forward who needs skill refinement but is a fun long-term play.

Minnesota Timberwolves | Grade: A-

2.33 Leonard Miller, F, G League Ignite

2.53 Jaylen Clark, G, UCLA

I couldn’t believe Miller slipped into the second round. The 6’10 forward has tantalizing upside because of his driving ability, and he’s also capable of playing physically inside. Clark is an excellent defensive prospect on the wing who will need to improve his jumper.

New Orleans Pelicans | Grade: C

1.14 Jordan Hawkins, G, UConn

The Pelicans needed shooting after finishing No. 29 in the league in three-point attempts last season, and they drafted one of the best shooters in the class in Hawkins. The UConn guard is an incredibly skilled movement shooter who should help bend defenses off the ball while Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram control the action. While the fit makes sense, I’m a tad skeptical that Hawkins can live up to being a lottery selection as a smaller specialist who doesn’t project as a plus defensively and lacks creation upside.

Oklahoma City Thunder | Grade: A

1.10 Cason Wallace, G, Kentucky

2.50 Keyontae Johnson, F, Kansas State

Wallace was one of my favorite prospects in this draft as a maniacal defensive guard who offers spot-up shooting and connective passing on the offensive end. He should be a perfect fit in between Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey, and potentially OKC’s long-term Lu Dort replacement. Johnson was worth a second round flier too as an athletic forward who has made some shooting progress over the last year. The Thunder’s young core just keeps looking better and better.

Orlando Magic | Grade: B

1.6 Anthony Black, PG, Arkansas

1.11 Jett Howard, SF, Michigan (via Bulls)

I wasn’t quite as high on Black as some others, but it’s easy to see the appeal as a supersized ball handler oozing with defensive versatility. He just doesn’t have much offensive juice at this point, and will need to become a better spot-up shooter to truly complement Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Orlando did get a knockdown shooter with their other first-round pick in Jett Howard. The selection of Howard felt like the biggest surprise of the first round, but his shooting ability should immediately translate and he has real potential attacking the defense off the dribble, too.

Phoenix Suns | Grade: C+

2.52 Toumani Camara, F, Dayton

Four-year forward with good size at 6’8, 220 pounds who made real shooting progress as a senior. Didn’t think he would get drafted, but it’s a fine bet in the late second.

Portland Trail Blazers | Grade: A

1.3 Scoot Henderson, G, G League Ignite

1.23 Kris Murray, F, Iowa

2.43 Rayan Rupert, F, NZ Breakers

Henderson was the best player in the class after Wembanyama. It certainly appears to be an awkward fit with Damian Lillard, who wanted this pick traded for a veteran, but I think Dame’s outside shooting can complement Henderson’s rim attacks and mid-range pull-ups if they stay together long-term. Murray is a high-floor forward who should be able to compete defensively and on the glass while spacing the floor from three-point range. I really like Rupert in the second round too as a super long French wing with major defensive upside.

Sacramento Kings | Grade: B

2.34 Colby Jones, F, Xavier (via Celtics)

2.54 Jalen Slawson, F, Furman

Jones is a physical guard who can offer some spot-up shooting and connective passing in addition to his tough on-ball defense. Slawson was a four-year mid-major stud at Furman whose recent shooting improvement gives him a chance to stick in the league, because he’s already really good as a playmaker and interior defender. These aren’t the sexiest picks, but both Jones and Slawson can really play if they shoot it well enough to stick on the court.

San Antonio Spurs | Grade: A+

1.1 Victor Wembanyama, C, Metropolitans 92

2.44 Sidy Cissoko, F, G League Ignite

This is an easy grade. Wembanyama is one of the best prospects in league history, and is a natural successor to Tim Duncan’s legacy in San Antonio. I also like adding Cissoko, another Frenchman, in the second round. He’s a physical defender and showed off some real playmaking chops off the bounce.

Toronto Raptors | Grade: B+

1.13 Gradey Dick, SF, Kansas

The Raptors finally drafted a 6’8 guy who can shoot! Toronto had an obvious need for shooters, and Dick might be the best in this class. The Raptors have the infrastructure to help him survive defensively, and his skill set should be plug-and-play around the team’s veteran core.

Utah Jazz | Grade: A

1.9 Taylor Hendricks, F, UCF

1.16 Keyonte George, G, Baylor

1.28 Brice Sensabaugh, G, Ohio State

Utah landed three players on the top-20 of my pre-draft board. The common theme with all of their picks is shooting. I’m fascinated to see how Hendricks fits within the Lauri Markkanen-Walker Kessler front court as a rim-protecting floor spacer. George could slot in on- or off-the-ball, and I think he’ll be okay defensively in time. Sensabaugh is just an awesome shooter from three and mid-range, and should have enough around him in Utah to survive defensively.

Washington Wizards | Grade: B-

1.7 Bilal Coulibaly, SF, Mets 92

2.42 Tristan Vukcevic, C, Serbia

Coulibaly felt like a reach at No. 7, but his defensive upside is real with a tremendous combination of length and leaping. The Wizards aren’t trying to win any time soon, so there’s plenty of room for Coulibaly to develop at his own pace. Vukcevic was one of my favorite second-round bets as a 7-footer who can rip the nets from three-point range. I have no idea if he can defend at the NBA level, but it’s worth it to take a chance on a shooter like that.