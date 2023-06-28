Drake is already memeing about the Raptors getting Dick

The Raptors selected Gradey Dick with the No. 13 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and it was a great pick for two key reasons: Firstly, because he’s a plug-and-play shooter the team needs, and secondly because his name is Dick.

This second part is vital, because Raptors superfan Drake is already out here making memes.

This is the first of the Canadian meme economy based on Gradey Dick. Drake is setting the bar for Dick jokes early in Gradey’s career. Based on everything we know about Dick as a player he’d be all for this, because he has a great sense of humor about himself and that’s going to be amazing as it plays out in his NBA career. I mean, heck, look at his high school senior photos when he was already one of the best players in the country.

I'd be failing the readers if I didn't include this photo of America's new sweetheart, incoming Kansas shooter Gradey Dick https://t.co/UFYjqCPQHb pic.twitter.com/5zJFj5mngC — Ricky O'Donnell (@SBN_Ricky) March 29, 2022

Congrats to the Raptors and Drake for getting Dick.