NBA free agent signings 2023: Live updates on every deal and trade this summer

The age of the NBA super team appears to be over for now. After the Denver Nuggets captured the 2023 title, the league has seen five different teams win the championship in the last five years, the longest stretch of new blood at the top of the NBA since six different teams won it all between 1980-1975. In a league that feels totally wide open, championships can really be won or lost in free agency. These are the stakes as players hit the open market starting June 30.
The Nuggets made a key signing to help them win the championship last summer when they reached an agreement with free agent guard Bruce Brown. Denver also swung a critical trade by landing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope from the Wizards for Monte Morris and Will Barton. The 2024 champion could be determined by the team that makes the smartest offseason moves, and there’s a fascinating class of free agents ready to be dissected.
This year’s free agent crop features a strong group of big-name veterans at the top of the list, and also has plenty of young players with future upside available. James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Draymond Green, and Khris Middleton are all set to hit the open market, but each is expected to remain with their club. Be sure to check out our list of the top-75 free agents in the league this summer. Fred VanVleet and Kyle Kuzma could be among the biggest names to change teams.
We’ll be keeping track of every NBA free agency signing in 2023 with this post.
‘Pre-agency’ signings
- Harrison Barnes, Kings agree to three-year. $54.6 million extension, per Woj
- The Pacers are nearing a trade of guard Chris Duarte to the Sacramento Kings for draft compensation, per Shams
- James Harden opts into $36.5 million option, asks to be traded from Sixers, per Woj
- Nikola Vucevic, Chicago Bulls agree to three-year, $60 million extension, per Shams
- Naz Reid, Minnesota Timberwolves agree to three-year, $45 million extension, per Woj
- Kings pick up Kessler Edwards’ $1.9 million team option, per Woj
- Talen Horton-Tucker picks up $11 million option with Jazz, per Windy
- Pistons pick up Alec Burks $10.5 million, per Woj
- Suns pick up Ish Wainwright’s $1.9 million team option, per Woj
- Victor Oladipo picks up $9.4 million option with Heat, per Woj
- Rudy Gay picks up $6.4 million option with Hawks, per Woj
- Jazz acquire John Collins from Hawks for Rudy Gay
- Warriors trade Jordan Poole to Wizards for Chris Paul
- Celtics, Grizzlies, Wizards finalize trade that sends Kristaps Porzingis and first round pick to Boston, Marcus Smart to Memphis, and Tyus Jones to Washington.
- Suns acquire Bradley Beal from Wizards for second round picks, swaps
