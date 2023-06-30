NBA free agent signings 2023: Live updates on every deal and trade this summer

The age of the NBA super team appears to be over for now. After the Denver Nuggets captured the 2023 title, the league has seen five different teams win the championship in the last five years, the longest stretch of new blood at the top of the NBA since six different teams won it all between 1980-1975. In a league that feels totally wide open, championships can really be won or lost in free agency. These are the stakes as players hit the open market starting June 30.

The Nuggets made a key signing to help them win the championship last summer when they reached an agreement with free agent guard Bruce Brown. Denver also swung a critical trade by landing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope from the Wizards for Monte Morris and Will Barton. The 2024 champion could be determined by the team that makes the smartest offseason moves, and there’s a fascinating class of free agents ready to be dissected.

This year’s free agent crop features a strong group of big-name veterans at the top of the list, and also has plenty of young players with future upside available. James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Draymond Green, and Khris Middleton are all set to hit the open market, but each is expected to remain with their club. Be sure to check out our list of the top-75 free agents in the league this summer. Fred VanVleet and Kyle Kuzma could be among the biggest names to change teams.

We’ll be keeping track of every NBA free agency signing in 2023 with this post.

‘Pre-agency’ signings