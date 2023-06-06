Gary Payton sounds off on Heat Culture, NBA Finals, and more

Despite only coming into existence 35 years ago, the Miami Heat already have a storied franchise history. And it all started in the 2006 NBA Playoffs when the team went on their first of three NBA Championship runs.

Before Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, before the superteam Miami Heatles, there was Dwayne Wade, Shaquille O’Neal, and their cast of veteran role players.

One of those role players was none other than top-75 player in NBA history, Gary Payton, who spent the final two seasons (including the 2006 run) of his NBA career with the Heat. While his time with the team may have been relatively brief (at least compared to his 13-year run with the Seattle SuperSonics), Payton has remained a large part of the team and community. And as he’s watched this Finals run, he can’t help but be impressed.

“They are doing what they are supposed to do, and they are staying true to their identity,” Payton said during an interview with SB Nation. “They are a team that disrupts on defense, gets it done on offense, and in the end, if they’re close, they are going to beat you. If this team stays within seven or eight points, they are going to beat you. That’s because they are a gutsy team, they play defense, and they play the right way.”

Although he never experienced what it was like having Erik Spoelstra as his head coach (Pat Riley was still steering the ship from the sidelines when he was there), Payton was massively complimentary of the work the 15-year head coach has done. And he’s proud of his old coach (Riley) for sticking with Spoelstra all this time despite blue-chip superstars requesting he be removed from office.

“There was a time that people didn’t want him to be the coach,” Payton said. “But credit to Pat Riley for saying ‘no, this is my guy. This is what I’m going to do.’ And now look where Spoelstra is. He’s one of the best coaches in NBA history.”

Payton especially loves all of the undrafted contributors littered on this roster. While he himself was highly-touted coming into the league out of Oregon State (he was selected second overall in the 1990 NBA Draft), he knows all about what it takes to make your bones in the NBA from seeing his son – 2022 NBA Champion Gary Payton II – pave his own path into the league. “People are always talking about undrafted players. I like undrafted players because my son is an undrafted player, and look at what he’s been doing,” Payton emphasized during his conversation with SB Nation.

“These undrafted players on Miami are here for a reason. Riley has put them there for a reason. He has confidence in them. Spoelstra has confidence in them. And as you saw in Game 2, they make the big shots. Gabe Vincent – who grew up where I’m from (California) – is making big shots. Caleb Martin – who I watched play with his twin brother when he was at Nevada – is making big shots. Duncan Robinson, who hasn’t played much all year, is stepping up. These guys are ready. They’re making plays, and they’re making it happen.”

Along with being reminded of his son when he watches them, Payton also sees a lot of his precious 2006 group in this 2023 team. “Adebayo reminds me of what Alonzo Mourning did for us. Butler was obviously our Dwyane Wade. Gabe Vincent is almost like White Chocolate (Jason Williams). James Posey is just like Duncan Robinson.”

And who on this team reminds him the most of himself? That would be the professional pitbull himself (and future Hall of Famer?) Kyle Lowry.

“Kyle Lowry was just like me. Me on that team is just like Lowry is on this team. He and I are the same. We came in, we made shots, we played defense, and we did what we had to do [to win.] He’s just like me on that basketball team.”

And just like he did back in 2006 when he was running up and down the hardwood, Payton likes this team’s chances to finish the job against the daunting Denver Nuggets.

“It’s only a seven-game series, and now, it’s only five. This team understands that. They know they just need to put it all together for one series. And that’s what we did in 2006. Back then,

Riley came up with the saying ‘15 strong,’ and that’s all it’s about. It’s all about being the right team at the right time and playing together. This team is very similar to the 2006 team, and that’s why they are winning.”

Despite being a relatively new team and sharing a state with the Orlando Magic, the Heat have one of the largest fan bases in the NBA – many of which are of the “bandwagon” variety. During our conversation, we joked about why that might be the case.

“It’s kind of hard not to jump on the bandwagon when you think about it. If you could go to Miami and party and see superstars and celebrities, then go to the game and see more superstars and celebrities, why wouldn’t you,” Payton laughed.

The guy makes a good point. Few places compare to the allure of South Beach. But even more than that, it’s the fabled Heat Culture that is so deeply entrenched in the identity of this franchise that makes folks gravitate toward the team.

“It’s a culture in Miami. That’s all it is. We started in 2006 by winning a championship. LeBron James, Chris Bosh, and Wade kept it going. Now you have Butler keeping it going.”

Many people deem the term “bandwagon” to have a negative connotation. But Payton doesn’t see it that way. He wants people to embrace their inner bandwagon and help galvanize the Heat to a Finals victory.

