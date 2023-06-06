Jimmy Butler derailed Heat’s NBA Finals press conference by flashing his whole ass

The Miami Heat were never supposed to be in the 2023 NBA Finals. Now that they’re here, the team is staying loose against the Denver Nuggets thanks to the leadership of their star player, Jimmy Butler.

Butler has always been a character, to put it mildly. He’s created his own coffee company, annoyed teammates by blasting terrible music that he unironically loves, flipped a kayak while detailing his ultimatum to the Bulls, and unintentionally created oh so many memes with his on-court mannerisms. With the NBA Finals headed back to Miami tied 1-1, Butler made sure the Heat don’t take themselves too seriously during media press conferences by giving teammate Bam Adebayo a full moon.

The stakes of this NBA Finals run would be suffocating for most players, but not for Jimmy. He’s out here trying to distract teammates by flashing his butt. Watch the video here:

Jimmy fucking stupid lmao pic.twitter.com/hlCYVoGOR1 — we not ass anymore (@BlSCAYNEBUCKETS) June 6, 2023

Having Jimmy Butler as a teammate sounds both delightful and irritating as hell. That’s just the way he likes it.

The Heat needed to win a do-or-die game in the play-in tournament just to grab the No. 8 and final seed in the East for the 2023 NBA Playoffs. They pulled one of the greatest upsets ever by eliminating the championship-favorite Milwaukee Bucks in round one, then knocked off the New York Knicks in round two, and outlasted the Boston Celtics in a seven-game classic in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Heat have stayed so cool by taking on the personality of their star. The pressure of the NBA Finals would be getting to a lesser star. For Jimmy Butler, it’s all fun and games until the ball is actually in play.