Zion Williamson is trending on Twitter, and the jokes are incredible

Zion told us he would shock the world ... but we didn’t think this is what he had in mind.

By Joseph Acosta and Jacolby Hart
Yesterday, Zion Williamson announced that he was going to be a father. He and his significant other named Akheema announced the gender of the child on YouTube:

This led to many congratulations from everywhere on Twitter ... except from one person.

Adult film actress Moriah Mills spent...quite a bit of time on Twitter discussing her romantic involvement with Williamson and her disappointment.

We’re not going to embed all of her tweets, because we like having our jobs, but you know where they are if you want to go find them. Hopefully you have a bunch of time on your hands because there are a lot of them to go through.

There are lots of allegations being thrown out there right now, and we’re not going to address them here because that’s not what we do. However, there are jokes to be made and jokes to be laughed at.

LOTS OF THEM.

Yeah, doesn’t look that great right now for the Pelicans’ franchise player.

