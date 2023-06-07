Zion Williamson is trending on Twitter, and the jokes are incredible

Yesterday, Zion Williamson announced that he was going to be a father. He and his significant other named Akheema announced the gender of the child on YouTube:

This led to many congratulations from everywhere on Twitter ... except from one person.

Adult film actress Moriah Mills spent...quite a bit of time on Twitter discussing her romantic involvement with Williamson and her disappointment.

I hate you .. ong #ZionWilliamson looks like you been had a girlfriend and sleeping with other women behind my back. @Zionwilliamson you liar !!! pic.twitter.com/MgI71L0p9H — Moriah Mills (@moriahmillsss) June 7, 2023

We’re not going to embed all of her tweets, because we like having our jobs, but you know where they are if you want to go find them. Hopefully you have a bunch of time on your hands because there are a lot of them to go through.

There are lots of allegations being thrown out there right now, and we’re not going to address them here because that’s not what we do. However, there are jokes to be made and jokes to be laughed at.

LOTS OF THEM.

Zion when Moriah Mills is in town pic.twitter.com/7tMH0kHu6S — Aaron (@aaroncabrera_) June 7, 2023

Guns and Buns: A South Carolina Addiction Story pic.twitter.com/TpEDKb3ydp — ɘʞiM (@easyhoops_) June 7, 2023

We know what Zion was talking about now pic.twitter.com/TAxvi4MRUE — Old NBA Tweets (@oldnbatweetz) June 7, 2023

Shorty been on the TL for last two hours like pic.twitter.com/TuGjL5Hbpt — Oluwajomiloju (@JomiAdeniran) June 7, 2023

She on twitter saying how come Zion hasn’t paid my bills lately fuming. — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod (@big_business_) June 7, 2023

Yeah, doesn’t look that great right now for the Pelicans’ franchise player.