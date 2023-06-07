Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray combined for mind-blowing NBA Finals stat in Nuggets’ win

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are the twin engines powering the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Finals. Jokic is playing like the best basketball player in the world. Murray is only adding to his reputation as someone who raises his game in the playoffs. Together, the duo have the Nuggets only two wins away from a championship after an incredible performance to blow out the Miami Heat in Game 3.

The Nuggets beat the Heat, 109-94, on Wednesday night to go up 2-1 in the NBA Finals. Denver got a rugged two-way game from Aaron Gordon and a rousing performance off the bench from rookie Christian Braun in the win, but there was no doubt the two stars carried them all night.

Jokic finished with 32 points, 21 rebounds, and 10 assists. Murray finished with 34 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. Game 3 is now the first time two teammates have each posted a triple-double in the same NBA Finals game.

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are the first pair of teammates with triple-doubles in Finals history!



Jokic: 32 PTS, 21 REB, 10 AST

Murray: 34 PTS, 10 REB, 10 AST



DEN/MIA Game 4: Friday, 8:30pm/et on ABC pic.twitter.com/0hLcPvv0zN — NBA (@NBA) June 8, 2023

Here’s another one for you: Murray and Jokic just recorded the first 30-point triple-doubles for teammates in the same game in NBA history. It’s never happened in the regular season. The Nuggets stars just pulled it off on the biggest stage in basketball, the NBA Finals.

Jamal Murray & Nikola Jokic are the 1st teammates in NBA history (reg. season or playoffs) to each record 30-pt triple-doubles in the same game.



They are also the 1st teammates to each have 30 pts & 10 ast in the same playoff game since Clyde Drexler & Terry Porter in 1992. pic.twitter.com/d73oP0uiUe — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 8, 2023

Head coach Mike Malone called it the best game the two have ever played together. Given the stakes, it’s hard to argue with Malone’s assessment.

Jokic did what he does: blending scoring and facilitating like no one else on the planet, dominating the glass, and pacing the offense in the halfcourt. Murray had some incredible shot-making moments and consistently rose to the occasion when Denver needed him.

Only two other Nuggets scored in double-figures — Braun with 15 points, and Gordon with 11 — but it didn’t matter. In Game 3, Murray and Jokic were the two best players on the floor, and Nuggets regained control of the series because of it.